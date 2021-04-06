Salient CRGT Awarded $70M in Contracts for US Navy's Naval Education & Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA)
Supporting the US Navy NETSAFA effort with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Providing C4ISR Systems Training, Logistics Support, and Language Instruction
FAIRFAX, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $70M new contract in support of the US Navy's Foreign Military Sales case supporting the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Training, Logistics Support, and English Language Instruction. The US Navy uses International Security Assistance processes to promote interoperability with coalition with partner nations by procuring, integrating, training, and supporting integrated naval capabilities. They also provide extensive logistics support to foreign nations around the world and English language instruction to prepare allied and coalition partners to take more advanced technical training in the United States. These contracts provide training services, including curriculum development, as well as, execution and facilitation of courses both in the United States and abroad.
Salient CRGT awarded $70M contract providing logistics and education support to the U.S. Navy and its coalition partner.
"Our superior work on our existing RSNF contract combined with our extensive knowledge of technical and job-specific training development, proved to be the best value to the US Navy. We are committed to continuing our outstanding relationship with NETSAFA; a relationship built on years of successfully supporting their RSNF partner and delivering the high-level training required to truly build partner capacity in a strategically vital part of our world," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored by their confidence in us and committed to exceeding their expectations."
With the award of the $18M C4ISR training contract in early October, the Salient CRGT team moved quickly and executed a flawless transition and is now fully executing this important mission. The Salient CRGT team will leverage the lessons learned during the C4I transition to seamlessly transition the larger logistics and education support contract over the next 2 months.
About Salient CRGT
Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.
Tweet: @Salient_CRGT Awarded $70M contract providing logistics and education support to the U.S. Navy and its coalition partner. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salient-crgt-awarded-70m-in-contracts-for-us-navys-naval-education--training-security-assistance-field-activity-netsafa-301262384.html
SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.