Salipro Biotech enters into a collaboration and license agreement with AbCellera for access to the Salipro® Platform for antibody discovery against GPCRs, ion channels, and transporters

The collaboration enables AbCellera to access Salipro Biotech's unique expertise and its Salipro® platform technology to generate stable antigens for challenging membrane protein drug targets for antibody discovery.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with AbCellera for access to its proprietary Salipro® Platform, which stabilizes challenging G protein coupled receptor (GPCR), ion channel, and transporter antigens.

"We are excited to build on the success of our previous studies and deepen our relationship with the team at AbCellera," said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "We look forward to deploying our expertise and our platform technology to generate Salipro®-stabilized antigens of challenging membrane proteins to enable AbCellera's discovery programs against these drug targets."

Under the terms of the agreement, Salipro Biotech will receive an upfront payment, research payments and is eligible for downstream milestone payments for a defined number of targets.

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

The majority of drug targets are so-called membrane proteins; however, these targets are inherently unstable and challenging to investigate. The proprietary Salipro® technology stabilizes membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling them to be employed in drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies, small molecule drugs and structure-based drug design.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

