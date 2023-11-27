Salisbury opens Fuji Ramen House, Starbucks coming to Pocomoke City | What's Going There

The holiday season is officially upon us, and it brings grand openings galore across Delmarva. Don't know what to get your loved ones this year? From restaurant dates to locally, ethically sourced coffee to stylish vintage clothing, there's plenty of ideas to choose from on the Eastern Shore.

Check out what's new and coming soon to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Salisbury

Fuji Ramen House

800 S Salisbury Blvd., Unit G

Fuji Ramen House Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 800 S Salisbury Blvd, Unit G in Salisbury, Maryland.

Hey, Delmarva — In search of a delicious bowl of ramen? Look no further than Salisbury's very own Fuji Ramen House, an authentic Japanese restaurant now open for business along Salisbury Boulevard.

According to its website, Fuji Ramen House's menu includes a wide array of authentic Japanese food, including miso ramen, katsu don and pork gyoza. Additional menu items can be found online. Fuji Ramen House has taken over the former longtime home of Red Door Sub Shop, located at 800 S Salisbury Blvd., Unit G.

According to its website, Fuji Ramen House is now open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and closed Mondays.

Pocomoke City

Starbucks

Newtown Boulevard

Pocomoke City will be getting its very own Starbucks sometime within the next year. The project, currently in the design process, is being led by Reed Ventures — a family-owned real estate development and investment company based in Lewes.

The Starbucks will be constructed on the city's last remaining outparcel, which is situated between Lowe's and Ruby Tuesday on Newtown Boulevard. An official address has yet to be generated, said Reed Ventures.

"There was a need for some quick service restaurants (in Pocomoke City), and we have a relationship with Starbucks. That location just seemed to check all of the boxes," Reed Ventures shared with Delmarva Now.

Groundbreaking is expected to come in early 2024, with a potential grand opening date expected in late 2024. As of Oct. 9, 2023, there is a total of 16,255 Starbucks stores located throughout the United States, reported ScrapeHero.

Berlin

Blazer

12 William St.

Blazer, a vintage clothing store, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Berlin, Maryland.

Blazer, Berlin's newest local vintage store, is now open for business. The store, offering an array of clothing and other items added daily, celebrated its official grand opening on Nov. 16.

The hours of operation for Blazer, which is located at 12 William St. next to Coconut Bay Trading Company and across from Mandala Pies and 2nd Wave Coffee & Social, can be found online.

Lisa Moyer owns Blazer, a vintage clothing store, at 12 Williams St. in Berlin, Maryland.

2nd Wave Coffee & Social

19 Williams St.

Berlin recently welcomed yet another new business to town: 2nd Wave Coffee & Social. The coffee shop, which celebrated its soft opening on Halloween, is serving up locally sourced coffee from Annapolis's Ceremony Coffee Roasters.

"We would like to send a huge shout out to our amazing community of Berlin. We are proud to be part of such a supportive community and hope to bring you a smile every day on Williams Street!" the coffee shop said on its official website.

According to its website, 2nd Wave Coffee & Social — located at 19 William St. next to Mandala Pies and 410 Social Eatery and Barroom — is now open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

2nd Wave Coffee and Social Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Berlin, Maryland.

Ocean Pines

Coastal Aesthetics & Wellness

11032 Nicholas Lane, Suite A101

Coastal Aesthetics & Wellness is now open in Ocean Pines. The medical spa, which also has a location in Salisbury, celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony at 11032 Nicholas Lane, Suite A101 on Nov. 16. Call 443-614-4105 for the official hours of operation.

Coastal Aesthetics & Wellness, located in Village Square, aims to educate its patients in a safe environment all while offering them comprehensive aesthetic care options. The medical spa offers an array of services, including botox, emsculpt, custom facials, laser hair removal and much more.

"Wow! What a truly amazing evening. We are so thankful for the turnout at our ribbon cutting and open house in Ocean Pines. Thank you to everyone who made this night a night to remember," the medical spa said of its recent grand opening.

Rehoboth Beach

Pretzelvania

Schellville Enchanted Winter Celebration

Pretzelvania, the family-owned, soft-pretzel-themed food truck, was recently welcomed by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

For now through December, Pretezlvania can be found serving up soft pretzels at the 2023 Schellville Enchanted Winter Celebration, located at 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach.

