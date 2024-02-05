Salisbury welcomes Halal food truck, Princess Anne getting bakery | What's Going There

Love is in the air, and happiness all around, as brand new businesses continue to pop up across the Eastern Shore.

Check out what's new in the business world this week.

Salisbury

Yor's Thai Kitchen

2420 N Salisbury Blvd.

Yor's Thai Kitchen Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 2420 North Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury, Maryland.

A brand-new Thai restaurant is coming soon to Salisbury. A sign featuring the words "Yor's Thai Kitchen" currently hangs above the door at 2420 North Salisbury Blvd., teasing the restaurant's future grand opening.

A grand opening date and hours of operation for the Thai restaurant have yet to be announced.

"We aren't open up for business quite yet. We are still under construction but hope to be opened up in the next month or so. We apologize for any inconvenience," Yor's Thai Kitchen said in a Dec. 28, 2023, Facebook post.

Mira's Kitchen

900 College Ave.

The Mira's Kitchen food truck offers Halal specialties including shawarma, gyro and falafel sandwiches and bowls at its permanent spot at 900 College Ave. in Salisbury.

Salisbury is now home to its very own food truck — Mira's Kitchen. Mira's Kitchen offers patrons authentic Halal specialties including chicken over rice, shawarma, gyro and falafel sandwiches, and bowls at its new permanent spot at 900 College Ave.

According to its Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

"Crafted with passion, our dishes bring the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean to your plate. Explore our menu and let each bite take you on a journey to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. Taste the tradition, savor the innovation," the business said online.

Commonwealth Senior Living

611 Tressler Drive

Commonwealth Senior Living has announced it is starting construction on a new independent living village at Commonwealth Senior Living in Salisbury, Maryland.

Commonwealth Senior Living has announced that it is expanding independent living opportunities at Commonwealth Senior Living at Salisbury with the construction of 12 new cottages and more.

Construction on the new cottages and clubhouse is underway. The cottages range in size from 1,240 square feet to almost 1,400 square feet, and include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, dining room and kitchen, sunroom or screened porch, and front porch. Some cottages will also include a garage.

“We are very excited to bring this new independent living concept to Commonwealth Senior Living at Salisbury," said Earl Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer at Commonwealth Senior Living. "Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy amazing programming and amenities designed specifically for them."

After construction is complete, there will be a total of 23 cottages. In addition to the cottages and clubhouse, a recreation room, living room, library, and fitness/wellness center will be constructed.

Princess Anne

Sisters With a Twist

11779 Somerset Ave

Sisters with a Twist Bakery and More Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 11779 Somerset Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland.

A brand-new bakery is coming soon to Princess Anne. Sisters With a Twist, soon to be located at 11779 Somerset Ave., has yet to announce a grand opening date or hours of operation.

As listed on its website, Sisters With a Twist will offer its customers an array of homemade goodies including bagels, cake pops, cookies, Twisted Island Cakes, sweet buns and more. The bakery is owned by two cousins who say they are as close as sisters.

"We are looking forward to creating this local hotspot for all to enjoy! Our dreams are becoming a reality," said Sisters With a Twist in a Jan. 16 Facebook post.

Rehoboth Beach

Chaps Pit Beef

19819 Coastal Hwy

Delaware's first Chaps Pit Beef has closed its doors permanently as of Jan. 21 after approximately six years in business. The popular barbeque restaurant and bar joint, a Baltimore-based franchise, currently operates three other Maryland locations.

"After nearly 6 years of BBQ'n for our beloved community, Famous Chaps Pit Beef of Rehoboth will serve its last customer on Sunday 1/21. From the bottom of our hearts, It's been a real pleasure serving you," said the restaurant in a Jan. 15 Facebook post.

Rehoboth Breeze

138 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Breeze, a Rehoboth Beach T-shirt shop, has announced the closure of its store at 117 Rehoboth Ave., as the family-run business has now moved to 138 Rehoboth Ave.

In addition to T-shirts, Rehoboth Breeze offers customers an array of sweatshirts, hats and bags. The small business announced its grand move on its Facebook page in December 2023.

