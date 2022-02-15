U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Salix Announces 2022 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

·4 min read
Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the opening of the 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals.

"At Salix, we are honored to grant scholarships to commendable students living with GI disease to aid them in the pursuit of their higher education goals. Now in its third year, Salix remains committed to continuing the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, and we look forward to providing more students with the support they need," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix.

Students can apply for this scholarship by completing the online application, submitting letters of reference and writing an essay on the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on their life and the role that a health care provider played in helping to manage their condition. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2022-2023 academic year and are available in four categories:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees

  • Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees

  • Working Parent's Scholar Award for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

  • Single Parent's Scholar Award for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

The application period for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program will close on May 15, 2022, and scholarship recipients will be notified in the summer of 2022. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration, and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

©2022 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0028.USA.22

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-announces-2022-gastrointestinal-health-scholars-program-301481635.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c9043.html

