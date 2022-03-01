U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,338.50
    -29.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,631.00
    -209.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,126.75
    -101.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.30
    -11.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.92
    +4.20 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.80
    +22.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.92
    +4.33 (+15.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7560
    -0.2340 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,939.74
    +5,633.38 (+14.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.71
    +120.98 (+14.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.71
    -97.54 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Salix and Colon Cancer Coalition Join Forces for 'Faces of Blue' Story Series to Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Screenings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BHC
    Watchlist

MINNEAPOLIS and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, are joining for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Faces of Blue campaign will highlight the personal stories of patients and survivors touched by colorectal cancer to encourage preventive colorectal cancer screening.

In May 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force lowered the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 from 50 for those of average risk, matching the American Cancer Society's guideline recommendation that was released in 2018. Approximately 45 million Americans are now eligible for a potentially life-saving colorectal cancer screening, and this new guidance emphasizes the need for awareness programs to educate patients about risk factors and the importance of on-time screening for early detection.

"Personal stories resonate and can help influence behavior," notes Chris Evans, president, Colon Cancer Coalition. "Over the last decade the Colon Cancer Coalition has shared stories to encourage screening for colorectal cancer. Now that the recommended screening age has been lowered to age 45, there is a new group of people who need to hear this life-saving message."

"Salix and the Colon Cancer Coalition are teaming up to help reduce the impact of colorectal cancer on the at-risk population by encouraging preventative screening that can lead to early detection," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix. "We're honored to support the Faces of Blue story series, and we are launching new resources and social media partnerships to encourage and empower patients to take preventive action for their health by scheduling a colonoscopy."

Salix is also launching a new educational website during the month of March and partnering with social influencers to educate people about the risks of colorectal cancer and stress the importance of early, life-saving screenings.

The 2022 #FacesOfBlue story series will be published regularly throughout Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and semi-monthly throughout the rest of the year. These stories are posted to the Colon Cancer Coalition's website and will then be shared by both the Coalition and Salix on social media accounts.

To learn more about colorectal cancer and the importance of screening, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition
The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn., dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness for colon cancer. The organization's signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Since 2004, millions of dollars have been granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to local programs that promote early prevention, screening and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

About Faces of Blue
The Faces of Blue Series, in its 11th year, features the personal stories of patients, survivors and others touched by colorectal cancer. The Colon Cancer Coalition features a special place on its website dedicated to this shared colorectal cancer experience. By publishing these accounts of courage, endurance, strength and even humor, the Colon Cancer Coalition hopes to share a common experience and provide encouragement for all affected by this disease. To read these stories of colorectal cancer resilience and perseverance, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org/FacesOfBlue.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2022 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0029.USA.22

Colon Cancer Coalition Media Contact:

Bausch Health Media Contact:

Erin Peterson

Lainie Keller

erin@coloncancercoalition.org

Lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(651) 247-4023

(908) 927-1198

Colon Cancer Coalition
Colon Cancer Coalition
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-and-colon-cancer-coalition-join-forces-for-faces-of-blue-story-series-to-raise-awareness-of-colorectal-cancer-screenings-301492217.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c4648.html

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. There Are Big Things to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The s

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMi

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Baidu’s Sales Beat After Cloud Arm Offsets China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s revenue beat estimates after efforts to monetize artificial intelligence technology helped offset losses in ad sales triggered by China’s economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.