Salix Supports CMS Announcement of First ICD-10 Code for Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE)

·4 min read
In this article:
  • BHC
    Watchlist

CMS Issues New Specific ICD-10 Code K76.82 for HE

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its support of the publication of a new specific ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE) based on the growing incidence of chronic liver disease in the United States.

Approximately 4.5 million adults in the U.S. have chronic liver disease1. As chronic liver disease progresses towards decompensated cirrhosis, patients may develop comorbid conditions such as portal hypertension, ascites, and hepatic encephalopathy. Up to 80% of people with cirrhosis may develop some form of HE2. HE is also a high driver of hospitalizations and readmissions in patients with decompensated cirrhosis3.

The new K76.82 diagnosis code for patients with HE, a complication of cirrhosis, is based on the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) and announced by CMS to be used effective Oct. 1, 2022.

The condition of HE can be misdiagnosed, and the availability of this new ICD-10 code will help health care providers properly document the diagnosis for these patients and thus advance efforts to ensure their clinical management is appropriate.

To learn more about the Federal Register announcement please visit here.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Accessed April 19, 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/liver-disease.htm
2. Vilstrup H, Amodio P, Bajaj J, et al. Hepatic encephalopathy in chronic liver disease: 2014 Practice Guideline by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the European Association for the Study of the Liver. Hepatology. 2014;60(2):715-735.
3. C Chirapongsathorn S, Krittanawong C, Enders FT, et al. Incidence and cost analysis of hospital admission and 30-day readmission among patients with cirrhosis. Hepatol Commun. 2018;2(2):188-198. Published 2018 Jan 18. doi:10.1002/hep4.1137

©2022 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0093.USA.22

Investor Contact: 

Media Contacts:

Christina Cheng 

Kevin Wiggins   

ir@bauschhealth.com 

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com 

(514) 856-3855

(908) 541-3785                  

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)   



Gianna Scalera


salixcommunications@salix.com 


(908) 541-2110

 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-supports-cms-announcement-of-first-icd-10-code-for-hepatic-encephalopathy-he-301603039.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

