SalMar – Acquisition of ownership in Refsnes Laks AS approved by the Norwegian Competition Authorities

With reference to the stock exchange notice published 25.08.2021 regarding acquisition of ownership in Refsnes Laks AS. The transaction has now been approved by the Norwegian Competition Authorities.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no

Tel: +47 936 30 449





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



