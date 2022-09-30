SalMar – CFO Gunnar Nielsen resigns from his position

SalMar ASA

SalMar's CFO, Gunnar Nielsen, has notified the company that he resigns from his position. Nielsen has been with SalMar since April 2022.

SalMar has with regret accepted Nielsens decision and will promptly start the process of recruiting his replacement. Nielsen will stay with the company until the end of 2022.

"SalMar wishes to thank Nielsen for his efforts and valuable contributions as part of the top management during the period he has been in the company," says CEO Linda Litlekalsøy Aase.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



