U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.75
    +24.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,408.00
    +177.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,243.50
    +78.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.00
    +18.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    -0.76 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.00
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1230
    +0.1940 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,678.17
    -3,227.63 (-7.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.21
    -62.96 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

SalMar - Invitation to extraordinary general meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SalMar ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SALRF
  • SALRY
SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA

The board of directors of SalMar ASA (the "Company" or "SalMar") has resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 14 March 2022 for the consideration of an authorization to increase the company’s share capital in connection with the announced voluntary offer from SalMar to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA.

SalMar will hold the extraordinary general meeting for the consideration of the aboveissue on Monday 14 March 2022 at 12:00 CET at the Company's offices in Trondheim, Norway (Brattørkaia 15B, 7010 Trondheim).

The notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting is attached to this notice and is also sent to the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the notice and its appendices have been made available at the Company's webpage, www.salmar.no.

To reduce the risk for spread of the corona virus shareholders are encouraged not to participate physically at the meeting, but to exercise their shareholder rights through electronic voting, proxy forms or through advance voting.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • U.S., European Futures Up on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures climbed Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • What to do with your year-end bonus

    Business of Your Life Financial Planner Alicia Reiss joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how one should spend a year-end work bonus, tax implications, and long-term financial goals.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Makes the Case for Her Stocks

    Star investor Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has been adamant in recent weeks that the decline of tech stocks represents a buying opportunity rather than a sign of distress. On Wednesday, Ark purchased 454,667 shares of Roblox, recently valued at about $24.7 million. Ark bought on a day when Roblox stock fell 27%, after it reported worse-than-expected earnings.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. Why Its Stock Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.