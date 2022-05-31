U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    -131.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,667.00
    -10.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.80
    -10.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.71
    +3.64 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.55
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9780
    +0.3580 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,658.73
    +1,066.41 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.14
    +63.64 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.66
    +24.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

SalMar – Invitation to extraordinary general meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SalMar ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SALRF
  • SALRY
SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement 30 May 2022 regarding SalMar ASA (the "Company" or "SalMar") and Norway Royal Salmon ASA entering into a merger plan.

The board of directors of SalMar has resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 30 June 2022 at 12:00 CEST. The general meeting will be held as a digital meeting.

The notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting is attached to this notice and is also sent to the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the notice and its appendices as well as the merger plan together with its appendices have been made available at the Company's webpage, www.salmar.no/investor.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Yamana Gold Stock Surges on $6.7 Billion Gold Fields Deal

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Yamana Gold stock surged on Tuesday after South Africa’s Gold Fields agreed to buy the Canadian precious metals miner in an all-share offer valuing the company at $6.7 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Stock Rally Has Limited Upside

    (Bloomberg) -- The relief rally in US equities has limited scope to go much further as risks to growth remain prevalent, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a Year“Last wee

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop shares have declined the trading day after reporting earnings in 11 of the past 14 quarters. GameStop's performance when it has fresh financials to put out has been sobering. GameStop is making some interesting moves in NFTs and crypto, but those markets have also been hit hard in recent months.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disas

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip, Oil Prices Rise, Alibaba Stock Jumps

    Oil moved higher after the European Union announced a partial ban on Russian imports and Covid-19 restrictions eased in energy-hungry China.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • Unilever Stock Rises Sharply as Nelson Peltz Is Added to Board

    Unilever confirms Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management holds a roughly 1.5% stake in the consumer-products company.

  • Pensioners face £620m shortfall as Russia seizes BP’s Rosneft shares

    Pensioners face a £620m raid on their pension dividends as Russia prepares to seize a payment for BP amid a crackdown on financial transactions to "unfriendly states".

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • U.S. stock futures ease after a three-day break with Biden and Powell set to talk about inflation

    U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday after a three-day break, cooling a recent rally as bond yields were rising again.