SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2022 results

SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA

SalMar presents results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Linda Litlekalsøy Aase and CFO Gunnar Nielsen will be representing the company.

The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CEST on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one in Norwegian at 12:00 CEST and one in English at 15:30 CEST. For registration please send an email to DNB Markets, ca@dnb.no.

The results will be available from 06:30 CEST at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


