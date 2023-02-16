U.S. markets close in 5 hours

SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2022 results

SalMar ASA
·1 min read
SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA

SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:30 CET. For registration please send an email to Fearnley Securities, corp.access@fearnleys.com.

The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


