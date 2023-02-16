SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2022 results
SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.
CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.
The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.
After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:30 CET. For registration please send an email to Fearnley Securities, corp.access@fearnleys.com.
The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.