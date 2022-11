SalMar ASA

Nordic Credit Rating has today 15th of November 2022 updated its issuer rating of SalMar ASA and assigned the company BBB+ with stable outlook. See link below for more information.

https://nordiccreditrating.com/issuer/salmar-asa

