U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.25
    +11.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    +84.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,400.25
    +41.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    -0.74 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    +5.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9853
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1620
    +1.5320 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.60
    +151.24 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.13
    +9.37 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.36
    +19.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

SalMar - Linda Aase steps down as SalMar CEO

SalMar ASA
·2 min read
SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA

Linda Aase has notified the board of directors, of her decision to step down as SalMar ASA CEO. The Board of directors has decided to appoint Frode Arntsen as CEO.

Arntsen (52) has been a part of SalMar since 2017 as COO for Sales and Industry. He has worked in the seafood industry since 2000, and has previously held several management positions in a wide range of seafood companies.

- SalMar is one of the leading and most efficient salmon producers in the world. The company has delivered a solid operational performance during Aase’s tenure as CEO. – We thank Aase for her time and effort in SalMar, says Gustav Witzøe - chairman of the board.

- I would like to express my personal gratitude to Aase for her effort as CEO. At the same time, I am pleased that we have found an experienced replacement. I am comfortable that Frode Arntsen will continue to safeguard and develop SalMar as a leading supplier of salmon produce.

- I am highly motivated and ready to take on the task of leading one of the world's best aquaculture companies. The task will be to ensure that the strong development in SalMar continues. We are a dedicated and passionate team with more than 1,900 competent employees who work every day to deliver healthy and sustainable seafood to the whole world, so I am looking forward to this, says Frode Arntsen.

- SalMar has a highly skilled and competent operational management team that, together with all our employees, will secure continuous improvement and innovation going forward, says Gustav Witzøe.

Contacts:
Board Chair, Gustav Witzøe. Tel +47 911 47 834
Head of Investor relations Håkon Husby, tel +47 936 30 449

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Nichols (LON:NICL) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially...

  • AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company repurchased a total of 1,604,350 Africa Oil common shares during the period of October 17, 2022 to October 21, 2022 under the previously announced share buyback program. View PDF version.

  • MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • U.S. hedge fund Third Point opens Tel Aviv office to scout investments

    Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for more promising startups and is setting his sights on Israel to find them. Loeb's $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, creating an outpost in a city known for its booming technology sector. For Third Point, one of the hedge fund industry's most successful firms, the Tel Aviv office will become its first international location.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • Global Stocks Rally Fizzles on China; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global equities faltered Monday under the weight of declines in Chinese shares, with US futures and key Asian indexes losing a large part of earlier gains that were made amid a dip in Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Pl

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.