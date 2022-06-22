SalMar – Mandatory notification of trade

SalMar ASA

Leif Inge Nordhammer primary insider and Board member in SalMar ASA, has 22.06.2022 acquired 38 000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 644.1856 NOK per share through the company LIN AS.

Nordhammer owns indirectly 1,61% of the shares in SalMar ASA. He owns 99,1% of LIN AS which directly owns 1,1% of the shares in SalMar ASA and indirectly LIN AS owns 0,51% of the shares in SalMar ASA through its 1% ownershare in Kverva AS, which through through Kverva Industrier AS owns 50,88% of the shares in SalMar ASA.

Please see attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment



