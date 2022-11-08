SalMar - Merger between SalMar and NRS – key information relating to delivery of merger consideration shares

SalMar ASA

Frøya, 8 November 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by SalMar ASA (“SalMar”) on 7 November 2022 in connection with the completed merger between SalMar and Norway Royal Salmon ASA (“NRS”) (the “Merger”).

The following key information is given with respect to the delivery of the merger consideration shares in the Merger:

Merger effective date: 7 November 2022

First day of trading in Merger consideration shares (ex date): 8 November 2022

Record date: 9 November 2022

Delivery of Merger consideration shares to eligible recipients: 10 November 2022

Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acts as legal advisor to SalMar.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, head of IR SalMar

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is information required to be made public pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya, InnovaNor in Senja and Vikenco in Aukra. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean. SalMar also owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about SalMar.



