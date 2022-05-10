U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Salsify Bolsters C-Suite with New Executive Appointments

·4 min read

John Federman, David Novak, and Ashley Stallings Named to C-Suite Positions

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, has announced three new executive positions, including hiring John Federman as Chief Corporate Development Officer, David Novak as Chief Revenue Officer, and promoted Ashley Stallings to Chief Customer Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Salsify)
(PRNewsfoto/Salsify)

In a newly created role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, Federman is responsible for pursuing strategic relationships that will materially enhance the way brands and retailers connect to each other and their consumers. As part of that role, Federman will oversee Salsify's relationships with established technology partners and guide Salsify's position within the ecosystem.

John Federman comes to Salsify having an established record in launching and running successful ecommerce companies, most recently as CEO of JRNI. As CEO of Webcollage, Federman substantially repositioned and grew the leading cloud-based content management platform for publishing rich product information and syndication across retail sites globally until Syndigo acquired it in 2018. As President and CEO of Searchandise Commerce, Federman created the first retail search network for product manufacturers, agencies, and retail channel partners to monetize retail media. As CEO of eStara, the creator of click-to-call technology that powered most of the Internet Retailer Top 50 as well as other leading companies such as Amazon, BestBuy, Dell, American Airlines, TD Bank, Federman oversaw 4x growth. In the early 2000s, as President and CEO of Dotomi, Federman introduced the concept of personalized online media to the US marketplace.

In another newly created role, as Chief Revenue Officer David Novak will be responsible for expanding Salsify's top-line revenue growth, including with new customers, entering new markets, and serving new industries across the globe.

Novak brings three decades of experience as an executive leader, board director, investor, and strategic advisor specializing in hyper-growth Software-as-a-Service companies. He currently holds board positions at 3PL Central, Apruve, and Y Adventure Labs. As an executive and board member, David has been part of numerous successful exits and IPOs. Recently, Novak served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development at SPS Commerce for nine years, where he helped the company through a successful IPO and $200M in revenue.

Ashey Stallings has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer and is responsible for developing Salsify's strategy for customer success and business value realization. In this role, Stallings will lead global customer success, professional services, support, and retention, to redefine and elevate the customer experience and how customers interact with Salsify.

Stallings most recently served as Vice President of Customer Success, where she led Salsify's customer success and retention teams. During this time, Salsify achieved 95% gross customer retention and grew the customer base by more than 50%. Stallings, a long-time Salsify veteran, started as a Senior Account Manager and quickly rose to leadership positions, including Director of Account Management, Vice President of Sales, and Vice President of Customer Success. Before joining Salsify, Stallings was a Core Member of Underscore VC and held several leadership positions at Vistaprint.

"Salsify has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, with revenues up more than 50% and the customer base growing by 36%," said Jason Purcell, CEO, Salsify. "With the proven experience and leadership of John, David, and Ashley, Salsify has the leaders in place to scale our growth and create even more value for our customers and partners."

For more information, visit our team page.

About Salsify
Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest-growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. For more information, please visit www.salsify.com.

Contact:
Ron Favali
Salsify
ron.favali@salsify.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salsify-bolsters-c-suite-with-new-executive-appointments-301542848.html

SOURCE Salsify

