Salsify Recognized as a Fast-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

·4 min read

Attributes 243% Revenue Growth to Significant Global Network Expansion and Enterprise PIM Adoption

BOSTON , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

(PRNewsfoto/Salsify)
(PRNewsfoto/Salsify)

Salsify grew 243% during this period.

The Digital Shelf is the ecosystem of how consumers interact with brands and retailers to discover, research, and purchase products. To win on the Digital Shelf and convert more buyers, brands must provide consistent, relevant, and up-to-date product information across all digital touchpoints. This includes retail sites, direct to consumers sites, third-party marketplaces, shopping apps, and social commerce, as well as in-store kiosks and point-of-sales terminals.

Earlier this year, Salsify secured an additional $200 million investment that will be used to deliver on Salsify's expansive vision to serve as the global system of record and work for those digital commerce experiences, with product data at its core, including:

  • Delivering an open Salsify Commerce Experience Management Platform to allow a global network of systems integrators and tech partners to build capabilities that support automation, flexibility, and consistency across the full lifecycle of a product, from product ideation through purchase.

  • Expanding and deepening the world's most open and dynamic retailer network so that brands and retailers can collaborate continuously to deliver optimized commerce experiences that drive results.

  • Continuing global expansion beyond Salsify's existing presence in the US, France, UK, Portugal, and Australia to deliver the reach, support, and services to our global customers wherever they are.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of North America's Fastest Growing Companies," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO, Salsify. "But the credit truly goes to our customers, the brands and retailers who use our platform and partner ecosystem to ensure the right product content is available at the moment of need for their consumers wherever they choose to discover, shop, and buy."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 100 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences across the world's fastest-growing Commerce Experience Management Network. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. For more information, please visit www.salsify.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact:          Ron Favali      
                        Salsify
                        ron.favali@salsify.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salsify-recognized-as-a-fast-growing-company-in-north-america-on-the-2022-deloitte-technology-fast-500-301680226.html

SOURCE Salsify

