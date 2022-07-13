U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,800.95
    -17.85 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,777.91
    -203.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,234.75
    -29.98 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.64
    -9.54 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.05
    +0.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.50
    +11.70 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.23 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9410
    -0.0170 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1913
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3730
    +0.5510 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,445.88
    -431.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.95
    -0.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

SALT Chamber Partners with PGA National Resort & V Starr on Unique Salt Rooms

·2 min read

Leader in dry salt therapy collaborates with iconic spa and Venus Williams' award-winning interior design firm to develop two dry salt therapy concepts

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT Chamber, the pioneer and leader in dry salt therapy and custom salt room concepts and experiences, partnered with PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and V Starr to develop two unique salt room concepts for private and group use. V Starr, Venus Williams' award-winning interior design firm, led the renovation of the 40,000-square-foot spa as part of the recent $140 million transformation of PGA National Resort. PGA National was named one of the world's 9 best luxury spas for 2022 by the New York Post.

SALT Chamber Salt Room at PGA National Resort
SALT Chamber Salt Room at PGA National Resort

Cecelia Tate, the former Director of Spa at PGA National, was instrumental in the development of the salt rooms:

"I'm so glad we partnered with SALT Chamber in having two very unique Himalayan salt rooms with the SALT FX® halogenerator. While the salt décor provides a great ambiance, the respiratory and skin benefits come from the dry salt particles dispersed into the room," said Tate.

"Working with Leo and the team was a great process from start to finish. Their knowledge of the wellness benefits of halotherapy, the industry, and their experience in design, install, training, and marketing support has been invaluable."

The salt rooms feature beautiful Himalayan salt décor and create signature wellness experiences for guests. Salt therapy is the fastest-growing service in the spa and wellness industry. According to the Salt Therapy Association, spending time in a salt therapy environment may help cleanse the respiratory system, improve lung function, boost the immune system, and enhance mental wellness.

"We are very excited and proud to partner with V Starr to design two beautiful salt therapy rooms for the Spa at PGA National," said Leo Tonkin, CEO and Founder of SALT Chamber. "Salt therapy is a natural way to create distinct wellness experiences in a relaxing and nurturing environment."

ABOUT SALT CHAMBER

SALT Chamber is the pioneer in dry salt therapy, having implemented more than 1,300 salt rooms worldwide. The company offers SALT FX® halogenerator, Himalayan salt décor and turnkey wellness solutions to luxury resorts, clubs, fitness centers and senior living communities. SALT Chamber is founder of the Salt Therapy Association, a global not for profit with 3,500 members in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.saltchamberinc.com and www.salttherapyassociation.org/

SALT Chamber Logo
SALT Chamber Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salt-chamber-partners-with-pga-national-resort--v-starr-on-unique-salt-rooms-301585899.html

SOURCE SALT Chamber

Recommended Stories

  • Build Boulder Shoulders More Safely With This Training Hack

    The landmine press is a valuable exercise for beginners who want to build shoulder strength and muscle with a reduced risk of injury.

  • Sleep joins the list of eight key factors for heart health

    Routinely getting a good night's sleep has been added to the American Heart Association's list of key components of cardiovascular health, lengthening the list to eight factors the association believes can lead to a longer, higher-quality life without heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and has been for the past century, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since 2010, the AHA had focused on seven points: maintaining a healthy w

  • Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Just Got the Prime Day Discount We’ve Been Waiting For

    These weights are SPY-tested and approved, and this bundle comes with a free weight stand and 1-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex’s virtual fitness class membership.

  • More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it costs less than your gym sneakers

    Rowing is both a cardio and strength training workout that uses the whole body.

  • Complete your home gym this Prime Day with these 3 things

    Want to get in a full workout without leaving the house? Take a look at these workout tools that are a perfect fit for any home gym enthusiast.

  • Amazon Has a Ton of Prime Day Deals on Some of Our Favorite Sneakers

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends today, and the site has a bunch of sneaker deals on brands like Nike, Adidas, and more.

  • Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

    Vietnam carmaker VinFast said it has tapped Credit Suisse and Citigroup to raise at least $4 billion to build its planned electric vehicle factory in North Carolina and fund its U.S. expansion. Wednesday's announcement marks the most significant development for the company, which is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with electric SUVs and a battery leasing model. Vingroup said in a statement that it had appointed Credit Suisse to arrange the issue of offshore securities to raise $2 billion for VinFast or its subsidiaries globally, while Citigroup Global Markets was tapped as an advisor on transactions with the same value.

  • Renault first-half sales volume slumps 30% after Russia exit

    PARIS (Reuters) -Car sales at Renault fell 30% in the first half of 2022 after the closure of its Russian operations, it said on Tuesday, one of the first Western carmakers to reveal the pain of losing the prized market in the wake of the Ukraine war. France's Renault, the most exposed to the Russian market among Western auto manufacturers, said its worldwide sales fell 29.7% from last year to just over one million vehicles. Excluding the activities of its units Avtovaz and Renault Russia, the number of units sold was down 12% year-on-year.

  • Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of slowing as flagging economic growth weighs on crude demand and sanctions on Russia have less impact on oil production than expected, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Goldman Sachs economists 'doubtful' US already in recession

    Goldman Sachs pushes back on the view the US economy has already entered recession.

  • Record-breaking grocery-price inflation in June could make food items hot sellers this Amazon Prime Day

    Adobe and Numerator, with differing methodologies, both show prices rising faster at supermarkets than in other segments of the economy.

  • Twitter Calls Musk’s Attempt to Kill $44 Billion Deal ‘Invalid and Wrongful’

    Twitter is challenging Elon Musk’s assertions that he was justified in calling off his $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company.

  • 7 reasons why Lululemon's stock is now a sell: Jefferies

    Lululemon shares are running the risk of getting out of shape, Jefferies Analyst Randal Konik warned in a new note on Monday, as the analyst slashed his rating on the stock to "underperform."

  • Cryptoverse: Shrimps and whales keep bitcoin afloat

    Shrimps, investors that hold less than 1 bitcoin, are collectively adding to their balance at a rate of 60,460 bitcoin per month, the most aggressive rate in history, according to an analysis by data firm Glassnode. Whales, those with more than 1,000 bitcoin, were adding 140,000 coins per month, the highest rate since January 2021. After bitcoin's worst month in 11 years in June, the decline appears to have abated as transaction demand seemed to be moving sideways, according to Glassnode, indicating a stagnation of new entrants and a probable retention of a base-load of users, ie HODLers.

  • Europe’s famously ailing banks — that spawned the term ‘doom loop’ — are healthier than you think

    The share of bad loans dropped to just 1.95% in the first quarter of this year, the lowest level recorded since the ECB assumed responsibility for supervising the sector seven years ago.

  • Quiet Stock Market Session Ahead Of Inflation Report; Crude Oil Takes A Dive

    Stock market indexes are running in place in quiet trading Tuesday afternoon while investors await Wednesday's June inflation report. The Nasdaq composite is telling a similar tale, down slightly at this hour. Market volume is mixed across major benchmarks, compared to the same time in Monday's session, despite meager gains.

  • China Stimulus Unlikely to Reverse Global Metals Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity investors looking to China to reverse the rout in global metals markets may be disappointed, with Beijing unable to deliver the kind of investment splurge that powered past bull markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadBase metals had their worst

  • Pharma Rally Continues As Pfizer, Amgen Look To Break Out, Pulling Rivals With Them

    A handful of pharmaceutical stocks — including Pfizer and Amgen — are either eyeing buy points or have broken out after diving in June.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • First for fun, now for recruitment: live streams help jobseekers in China find new employers

    China's live-streaming platforms have emerged as a new channel for employers to meet prospective employees, as job candidates go online to search for opportunities amid Covid-19 travel restrictions and what economists call the country's most challenging job market ever. Liu Chao, 33, finds "selling" jobs surprisingly easier than his previous job as an e-commerce live-streamer. "After selling [clothes] through live-streaming for several months, I realised we didn't have many advantages, so I gave