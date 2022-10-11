Salt Market to grow by 39.91 Mn T by 2026, Wide range of industrial applications to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The salt market size is set to grow by 39.91 million T from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as a wide range of industrial applications, an increase in the production of chlor-alkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.
Salt Market Segmentation
Application
Type
Geography
APAC will account for 80% of market growth. The main markets for salt in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the salt market will grow in APAC due to the rising demand for salt in developing nations like China and India as a result of their increased industrialization. Buy Sample Report.
Salt Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Atisale Spa
Bras del Port SA
Cargill Inc.
Ciech SA
Compass Minerals International Inc.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa
K S AG
Mitsui and Co. Ltd
Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
Rio Tinto Ltd
Russol LLC
Salinen Austria AG
The report also covers the following areas:
Salt Market size
Salt Market trends
Salt Market industry analysis
The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls in the food industry will hamper market growth.
Salt Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the salt market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
Salt Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
39.91 mn t
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.95
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 80%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atisale Spa, Bras del Port SA, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa, K S AG, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd, Russol LLC, Salinen Austria AG, Salt Mine Klodawa SA, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.14 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Cargill Inc.
11.4 Compass Minerals International Inc.
11.5 INEOS Group Holdings SA
11.6 K S AG
11.7 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
11.8 Solvay SA
11.9 Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
11.10 Tata Chemicals Ltd
11.11 Tate and Lyle Plc
11.12 Wacker Chemie AG
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
