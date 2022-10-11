U.S. markets closed

Salt Market to grow by 39.91 Mn T by 2026, Wide range of industrial applications to boost market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The salt market size is set to grow by 39.91 million T from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as a wide range of industrial applications, an increase in the production of chlor-alkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2022-2026

Salt Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

APAC will account for 80% of market growth. The main markets for salt in APAC are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the salt market will grow in APAC due to the rising demand for salt in developing nations like China and India as a result of their increased industrialization. Buy Sample Report.

Salt Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Atisale Spa

  • Bras del Port SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Ciech SA

  • Compass Minerals International Inc.

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa

  • K S AG

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd

  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • Rio Tinto Ltd

  • Russol LLC

  • Salinen Austria AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Salt Market size

  • Salt Market trends

  • Salt Market industry analysis

The salt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls in the food industry will hamper market growth.

Salt Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the salt market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Silica Gel Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acetic Acid Market Research by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Salt Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

39.91 mn t

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 80%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atisale Spa, Bras del Port SA, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa, K S AG, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd, Russol LLC, Salinen Austria AG, Salt Mine Klodawa SA, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Brine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Cargill Inc.

  • 11.4 Compass Minerals International Inc.

  • 11.5 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 11.6 K S AG

  • 11.7 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • 11.8 Solvay SA

  • 11.9 Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

  • 11.10 Tata Chemicals Ltd

  • 11.11 Tate and Lyle Plc

  • 11.12 Wacker Chemie AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salt-market-to-grow-by-39-91-mn-t-by-2026--wide-range-of-industrial-applications-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301644521.html

SOURCE Technavio

