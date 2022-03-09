U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.25
    +107.55 (+2.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,305.06
    +672.42 (+2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.20
    +439.65 (+3.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.45
    +51.44 (+2.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.35
    -15.35 (-12.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.80
    -57.50 (-2.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -1.03 (-3.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9430
    +0.0710 (+3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    +0.0074 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8300
    +0.1660 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,105.84
    +3,363.09 (+8.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.77
    +7.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Salt Market Report: Production, Consumption, Trends, and Forecast 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·8 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Salt Market Size

The global salt market amounted to $X in 2021, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Salt Production

In value terms, salt production amounted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of salt production in 2021 were China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production. Mexico, Germany, Australia, Chile, Canada, Brazil, Turkey, France, the UK and the Netherlands lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Turkey, while salt production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Salt Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of salt and pure sodium chloride exported worldwide totaled X tonnes, approximately reflecting the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, salt exports dropped to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Mexico (X tonnes), distantly followed by India (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) represented the largest exporters of salt and pure sodium chloride, together making up X% of total exports. The following exporters - Brazil (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Belarus (X tonnes), Tunisia (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) - each recorded a X% share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by India, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest salt supplying countries worldwide were India ($X), the Netherlands ($X) and Germany ($X), together comprising X% of global exports.

In terms of the main exporting countries, India recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average salt export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, falling by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2016 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average export prices attained the maximum at $X per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Mexico ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Salt Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of salt and pure sodium chloride were imported worldwide; increasing by X% on 2019. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, salt imports expanded remarkably to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) was the largest importer of salt and pure sodium chloride, creating X% of total imports. China (X tonnes) held a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Japan (X%) and South Korea (X%). The following importers - Taiwan (Chinese) (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Norway (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to salt imports into the U.S. stood at +X%. At the same time, China (+X%), Brazil (+X%), Indonesia (+X%), South Korea (+X%), Russia (+X%) and Canada (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, China emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Norway, Belgium, Germany and Taiwan (Chinese) experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Japan (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. The U.S. (+X p.p.) and China (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global imports, while Germany, Taiwan (Chinese) and Japan saw its share reduced by -X%, -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported salt and pure sodium chloride worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. China ($X), with a X% share of global imports, took the second position in the ranking. It was followed by Japan, with a X% share.

In the U.S., salt imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: China (+X% per year) and Japan (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average salt import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, rising by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Belgium ($X per tonne), while the U.S. ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Brazil, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Proinsal, Celusal, Lake MacDonnell, Cheetham Salt, Dampier Salt, WA Salt Supply, Onslow Salt, Salinen Austria, JSC "Mozyrsalt", Solvay, European Salt Company, Solana Tuzla, Cimsal, Novosal, Norsal, Refinaria Nacional de Sal, Salina Diamante Branco, General Chemical, Sifto Canada, Windsor Salt, Kayway Industries, Salinas de Punta de Lobos, China National Salt, Shandong Ocean Chemical, IFI Concesion de Salinas, Prodesal, Brinsa, Dansk Salt, Egypt Salines, La Baleine, Solvay, Saddam Minerals, Wacker Chemie, British Salt, Irish Salt Mining & Exploration, Century Chemicals, Dev Salt, Israel Salt Industries, Salrom

Sources

World - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Middle East - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

South-Eastern Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Central Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Tumbles as U.A.E, Iraq Signal Ability to Raise Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank after U.A.E. and Iraq signalled OPEC may have greater willingness to raise output and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he’s prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil plunges as much as 17% as UAE, Iraq set to boost output

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged as much as 17% after media reports said OPEC producers United Arab Emirates and Iraq said they would support increased production, potentially offsetting some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude fell more than 17%, or $22, to hit a session low at $105.60 during a sharp selloff. Prices hit session lows after traders cited media reports of an Iraqi minister claiming the country is ready to hike production if OPEC+ requires it to.

  • Bitcoin, crypto market surges on Biden's executive order

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the market reaction to President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors are realizing that yesterday's announcement about Russia and Ukraine likely won't have a major impact on Shopify's financials.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Biotech Stocks

    Ark also acquired shares of a healthcare-clinic chain and an electric air-taxi company. Ark sold shares of a lender.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • AT&T-Discovery to Sell $30 Billion of Bonds Amid Soaring Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. are selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate offerings ever as they seek to fund their media business combination. The deal received $106 billion in orders in a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChi