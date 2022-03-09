Salt Market Report: Production, Consumption, Trends, and Forecast 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Salt Market Size

The global salt market amounted to $X in 2021, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Salt Production

In value terms, salt production amounted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of salt production in 2021 were China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), with a combined X% share of global production. Mexico, Germany, Australia, Chile, Canada, Brazil, Turkey, France, the UK and the Netherlands lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Turkey, while salt production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Salt Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of salt and pure sodium chloride exported worldwide totaled X tonnes, approximately reflecting the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Story continues

In value terms, salt exports dropped to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Mexico (X tonnes), distantly followed by India (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) represented the largest exporters of salt and pure sodium chloride, together making up X% of total exports. The following exporters - Brazil (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Belarus (X tonnes), Tunisia (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) - each recorded a X% share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by India, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest salt supplying countries worldwide were India ($X), the Netherlands ($X) and Germany ($X), together comprising X% of global exports.

In terms of the main exporting countries, India recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average salt export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, falling by -X% against the previous year. In general, the export price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2016 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average export prices attained the maximum at $X per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Mexico ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Salt Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of salt and pure sodium chloride were imported worldwide; increasing by X% on 2019. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, salt imports expanded remarkably to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) was the largest importer of salt and pure sodium chloride, creating X% of total imports. China (X tonnes) held a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Japan (X%) and South Korea (X%). The following importers - Taiwan (Chinese) (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Norway (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to salt imports into the U.S. stood at +X%. At the same time, China (+X%), Brazil (+X%), Indonesia (+X%), South Korea (+X%), Russia (+X%) and Canada (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, China emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Norway, Belgium, Germany and Taiwan (Chinese) experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Japan (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. The U.S. (+X p.p.) and China (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global imports, while Germany, Taiwan (Chinese) and Japan saw its share reduced by -X%, -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported salt and pure sodium chloride worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. China ($X), with a X% share of global imports, took the second position in the ranking. It was followed by Japan, with a X% share.

In the U.S., salt imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: China (+X% per year) and Japan (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average salt import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, rising by X% against the previous year. In general, the import price saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Belgium ($X per tonne), while the U.S. ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Brazil, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Proinsal, Celusal, Lake MacDonnell, Cheetham Salt, Dampier Salt, WA Salt Supply, Onslow Salt, Salinen Austria, JSC "Mozyrsalt", Solvay, European Salt Company, Solana Tuzla, Cimsal, Novosal, Norsal, Refinaria Nacional de Sal, Salina Diamante Branco, General Chemical, Sifto Canada, Windsor Salt, Kayway Industries, Salinas de Punta de Lobos, China National Salt, Shandong Ocean Chemical, IFI Concesion de Salinas, Prodesal, Brinsa, Dansk Salt, Egypt Salines, La Baleine, Solvay, Saddam Minerals, Wacker Chemie, British Salt, Irish Salt Mining & Exploration, Century Chemicals, Dev Salt, Israel Salt Industries, Salrom

Sources

World - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Middle East - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

South-Eastern Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Central Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Salt - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io



