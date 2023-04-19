Salts and Flavored Salts Market size to grow by USD 8,907.19 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the strategies adopted by leading players - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on salts and flavored salts market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 8,907.19 million, at a CAGR of 6.95%, from 2022 to 2027. A major driver fueling the growth of the market is the strategies adopted by leading players in the market. There is a lot of competition in the global market for salts and flavored salts. As a result, vendors all over the world are increasingly concentrating on obtaining FDA approval for their salts and flavored salts. In order to combat the competition in the market, market vendors employ tactics such as new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and expansion projects. It is anticipated that existing vendors will be forced to expand their market presence through strategic alliances and partnerships as a result of the intense competition in the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027

Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Salts And Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Verlag A.Vogel AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amagansett Sea Salt Co., Cornish Sea Salt Co. Ltd., El Nasr Salines Co., HimalaSalt, Himalayan chef, Hoosier Hill Farm LLC, INFOSA, KS Aktiengesellschaft, McCormick and Co. Inc., Olde Thompson, Red Monkey Foods Inc., SaltWorks Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Twang Partners LLC, ITC Ltd., Suprasel, United Salt Corp., and Vancouver Island Salt Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Vendor Offerings

El Nasr Salines Co. - The company offers salts and flavored salts such as raw salt, edible salt, and industrial salt.

Himalayan chef - The company offers salts and flavored salts such as black salt and pink salt.

Hoosier Hill Farm LLC - The company offers salts and flavored salts such as pretzel salt.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions, buy now!

Major Market Challenge

A challenge that may impede the salt and flavored salt market is the health risks and diseases related to salt and sodium consumption. As sodium can overstimulate the immune system of consumers, it may even contribute to autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. There appears to be a direct link between salt intake and obesity in several studies. For instance, the risk of obesity among adults and children increases by more than 25% for every gram of salt consumed daily. In spite of the fact that salts are viewed as fundamental condiments in food items, it is important to watch the salt intake, as consuming an excessive amount of salt can be life-threatening, which, in turn, hampers the market growth.

Key Trend

An emerging trend in the salts and flavored salts market that is expected to fuel the growth of the market is the growing demand for pink Himalayan salt. Pink Himalayan salt is considered to be the purest variety of salt due to its absence of toxins and chemicals. Due to its health benefits, pink Himalayan salt is being used in place of table salt. It is chemically similar to table salt and contains up to 98% sodium chloride, and it is known to have a higher mineral content than sea or table salt. In addition, Pink Himalayan salt lights are likewise being utilized to eliminate dust, dust, smoke, and different foreign substances that can expand the gamble of respiratory issues.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing

drivers, trends, challenges for the market., download a sample report

Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

End-user

Geography

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The offline channel provides customers the advantage of examining food and beverage products. The advantages include checking for defects in packaging and the expiration date of the product before purchasing, which are considered the most influential means of marketing. Customers have become familiar with flavored salts due to the significant increase in retail channels in various cities and regions. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and

thorough descriptions. Download a Sample Report

Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist salts and flavored salts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salts and flavored salts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salts and flavored salts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the salts and flavored salts market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial salt market size is expected to increase by 38.9 million tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. The report extensively covers industrial salt market segmentation by application (chemical processing, deicing, water treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The wide range of industrial applications is notably driving the industrial salt market growth.

The salt market size is expected to increase by 39.91 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (chemical processing, road de-icing, food processing, and others), type (rock salt, brine, solar salt, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing production of salt in APAC through the solar evaporation process is a market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Salts And Flavored Salts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,907.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Verlag A.Vogel AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amagansett Sea Salt Co., Cornish Sea Salt Co. Ltd., El Nasr Salines Co., HimalaSalt, Himalayan chef, Hoosier Hill Farm LLC, INFOSA, KS Aktiengesellschaft, McCormick and Co. Inc., Olde Thompson, Red Monkey Foods Inc., SaltWorks Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Twang Partners LLC, ITC Ltd., Suprasel, United Salt Corp., and Vancouver Island Salt Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global salts and flavored salts market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Food service industry/quick service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 El Nasr Salines Co.

12.4 Himalayan chef

12.5 Hoosier Hill Farm LLC

12.6 ITC Ltd.

12.7 KS Aktiengesellschaft

12.8 McCormick and Co. Inc.

12.9 Olde Thompson

12.10 Red Monkey Foods Inc.

12.11 SaltWorks Inc.

12.12 Suprasel

12.13 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

12.14 Twang Partners LLC

12.15 United Salt Corp.

12.16 Vancouver Island Salt Co.

12.17 Verlag A.Vogel AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salts-and-flavored-salts-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-907-19-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-strategies-adopted-by-leading-players---technavio-301799260.html

SOURCE Technavio