Salutica Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: RM0.016 loss per share (vs RM0.008 loss in 2Q 2023)

Salutica Berhad (KLSE:SALUTE) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM5.48m (down 39% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: RM6.92m (loss widened by 96% from 2Q 2023).

RM0.016 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.008 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Salutica Berhad shares are down 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Salutica Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

