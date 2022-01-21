U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

The Salvation Army Welcomes Unhoused in From Dangerous Winter Storms

·3 min read

Largest social service provider in the U.S. offers food, shelter, emotional and spiritual care to those exposed to freezing temperatures

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is serving individuals and families struggling with freezing temperatures, snow, and power outages across the country and preparing for additional waves of potentially deadly conditions. This comes at the same time the organization responds to wildfires in the West, provides long-term hurricane and tornado recovery, and aids families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/The Salvation Army)
(PRNewsfoto/The Salvation Army)

"While the most vulnerable members of our society find themselves left out in the cold, The Salvation Army opens our doors to offer more than a hot meal," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "We are uniquely positioned to offer emergency warming shelters, winter clothes, blankets, and emotional and spiritual care to thousands of unhoused individuals and families."

With 7,000 centers of operation already serving in every ZIP code, the organization is able to quickly ramp up winter services across the country to provide shelter, food, clothing, and emotional and spiritual care to the most vulnerable.

Program examples include:

A digital media kit with photos and other visual assets can be found here.

The Salvation Army has adapted services in light of the pandemic to include extra precautions, such as social distancing at food distribution sites, innovative feeding models, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements everywhere.

Since March 2020, The Salvation Army has provided more than 300 million meals and hundreds of millions of dollars in utility, rent, and mortgage assistance to America's most vulnerable.

For more information on how The Salvation Army helps Hope March On, visit salvationarmyusa.org.

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Contact: mediarelations@salvationarmyusa.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-salvation-army-welcomes-unhoused-in-from-dangerous-winter-storms-301465494.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army

