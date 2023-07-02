Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Salzgitter's (ETR:SZG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Salzgitter, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = €392m ÷ (€11b - €3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Salzgitter has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Salzgitter's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 22%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Salzgitter's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Salzgitter is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Salzgitter does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

