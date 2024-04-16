Salzgitter's (ETR:SZG) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Salzgitter (ETR:SZG), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Salzgitter, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0063 = €45m ÷ (€11b - €3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Salzgitter has an ROCE of 0.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 0.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Salzgitter compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Salzgitter .

So How Is Salzgitter's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Salzgitter, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.5% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Salzgitter to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 14% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

