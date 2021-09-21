U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2200
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,411.54
    -2,223.35 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

SAM ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Shareholders with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Boston Beer class action lawsuit charges Boston Beer, certain of its top executives, and a director with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Boston Beer class action lawsuit, (Siegel v. The Boston Beer Company, Inc., No. 21-cv-07693) was commenced on September 14, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Vernon S. Broderick.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Boston Beer class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Boston Beer class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Boston Beer class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (ii) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (iii) Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers; (iv) consequently, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (v) thus, defendants' positive statements about Boston Beer's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 22, 2021, Boston Beer reduced its full year 2021 guidance, expecting earnings per share between $18 and $22, down from a prior range of $22 and $26. In doing so, Boston Beer cited softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry and also stated that it had "overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter." On this news, Boston Beer's share price fell 26%.

Then, on September 8, 2021, Boston Beer withdrew its 2021 financial guidance, citing decelerating sales of hard seltzer products. Boston Beer also stated that it "expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs" for the remainder of fiscal 2021. On this news, Boston Beer's share price fell an additional 3.7%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Boston Beer securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Boston Beer class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Boston Beer class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Boston Beer class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Boston Beer class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
Michael Albert, 800-449-4900
malbert@rgrdlaw.com

SOURCE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664815/SAM-ALERT-Robbins-Geller-Rudman-Dowd-LLP-Announces-that-The-Boston-Beer-Company-Inc-Shareholders-with-Substantial-Losses-Have-Opportunity-to-Lead-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Activision Is Getting Investigated By SEC. Here’s What It Means For The Stock.

    Activision said early Tuesday that the company and several current and former employees had received a subpoena from the SEC about disclosures related to workplace issues.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • Enbridge: Safe Operations

    There’s no question that building a bridge to a better future starts with safety; if we don’t get this right, nothing else matters. It’s our duty to keep the public, the members of our team and the...

  • AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday. Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases." The Dallas-based company is working to spin off its media unit WarnerMedia to combine the assets with Discovery Inc, ending AT&T's ambitious journey to become an entertainment powerhouse and allowing it to refocus on its original communications business.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank Unit in $8 Billion West Coast Push

    The combination will bring MUFG Union Bank's approximately 1 million retail banking customers in California, Washington, and Oregon to U.S. Bancorp.

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Whistleblower says Theranos bosses manipulated test results

    ELIZABETH HOLMES TRIAL: A former Theranos scientist resumed testimony about her concerns regarding the company's blood-testing machines. The witness told the jury that she didn't think the devices were ready to be used for patient samples.

  • Activision Blizzard says it's cooperating with investigations into workplace practices

    Meanwhile, Blizzard's chief legal officer just left the company.