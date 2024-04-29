Sam Altman’s ​​OpenAI and Worldcoin Engage in Partnership Talks

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) company led by Sam Altman, is reportedly in discussions for a partnership with Worldcoin (WLD), a cryptocurrency-based universal basic income and identity verification firm also co-founded by Altman. The potential partnership would involve OpenAI providing AI solutions and services to Worldcoin, with the possibility of future collaboration.

Both OpenAI and Worldcoin have faced controversies and regulatory challenges in the past. OpenAI recently navigated an investigation threat from European Union authorities regarding its partnership with Microsoft, ultimately avoiding any allegations. Worldcoin, on the other hand, has encountered bans in Portugal, Kenya, and Spain in the first three months of 2024.

The involvement of Sam Altman in both companies would likely attract increased regulatory scrutiny. According to Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania, this attention is primarily due to Altman's presence, which exceeds what one would typically expect for companies or projects of their size. Worldcoin is currently one of the world's most active identity verification services with an average of two million daily users.

Worldcoin has been focused on expanding its operations throughout 2024. The company launched its own blockchain, a layer-2 solution prioritizing verified Worldcoin users over bots. Worldcoin also plans to increase its WLD token supply by 36 million, valued at approximately $196 million, over the next six months, targeting select institutions for the sell-off. WLD is currently trading at $4.64, down 5.87% in the past 24 hours.