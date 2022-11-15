Sam Bankman-Fried Can't Stay Off of Twitter

Following a series of curious one-letter tweets over the past couple of days, ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has returned to typing out full sentences.

"To the best of my knowledge as of post-11/7," tweeted Bankman-Fried early Tuesday afternoon, "Alameda had more assets than liabilities marked-to-market (but not liquid)."

He also said that Alameda had a margin position on FTX International and that FTX US had enough to repay all customers. "Not everyone necessarily agrees with this," he concluded.

Legal experts say Bankman-Fried's tweets are likely to show up in court cases that may result from FTX's collapse. "My advice is shut the f**k up or I quit," former federal prosecutor Ken White told CoinDesk Monday when asked what advice he would give Bankman-Fried with regards to his Twitter account.

Bankman-Fried resigned from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX last week, after the company imploded following a series of events that started with a CoinDesk report that raised questions about the balance sheet of FTX's sister company, Alameda Research.