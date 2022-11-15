U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.86
    +19.61 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,472.55
    -64.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,337.31
    +141.09 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.12
    +40.87 (+2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +1.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.56 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8400
    -0.0250 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4330
    -0.5670 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.67
    +366.90 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.01
    +3.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Sam Bankman-Fried Can't Stay Off of Twitter

Stephen Alpher
·1 min read

Following a series of curious one-letter tweets over the past couple of days, ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has returned to typing out full sentences.

"To the best of my knowledge as of post-11/7," tweeted Bankman-Fried early Tuesday afternoon, "Alameda had more assets than liabilities marked-to-market (but not liquid)."

He also said that Alameda had a margin position on FTX International and that FTX US had enough to repay all customers. "Not everyone necessarily agrees with this," he concluded.

Legal experts say Bankman-Fried's tweets are likely to show up in court cases that may result from FTX's collapse. "My advice is shut the f**k up or I quit," former federal prosecutor Ken White told CoinDesk Monday when asked what advice he would give Bankman-Fried with regards to his Twitter account.

Bankman-Fried resigned from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX last week, after the company imploded following a series of events that started with a CoinDesk report that raised questions about the balance sheet of FTX's sister company, Alameda Research.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, TAL Education Group, and Bilibili Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued to rally today after the Chinese government recently rolled out a large rescue plan for the country's struggling real estate industry. Another factor was President Joe Biden's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded more than 10.5% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up 37% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Revenue of $3.2 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were up 12.4% as of 10:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a large stake in the chipmaker. TSM shares have fallen sharply this year over slowing demand in the semiconductor industry, but the investment by Berkshire is a signal that the stock has reached value territory. TSM is the leading chip manufacturer in the world.

  • Update: How Is Credit Quality Performing at Upstart?

    Artificial intelligence-guided lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) had a tough year, with its stock price down about 86%, as high interest rates dried up demand for loans originated through the company's platform. Upstart's investment thesis is that it can underwrite credit better than traditional underwriting methods such as Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) FICO scoring system. Upstart largely originates unsecured personal loans, although the company does have plans to get into other lending verticals.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Popped 4% This Morning

    The company announced this morning that it has just won a "multimillion-dollar contract" from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to produce compressed-foam products that can later be expanded to full size for use with patients. Desktop Metal says it uses its ETEC Xtreme 8K DLP printing system to 3D-print its new FreeFoam product from photopolymer resins that are compressed in an oven and can later be expanded anywhere from two to seven times their original compressed size. Desktop Metal says that the initial award under this contract is $2 million, with the potential to grow to $7 million in size.

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • 1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

    If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.