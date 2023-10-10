Sam Bankman-Fried depicted as fraud mastermind by ex-girlfriend and employee Caroline Ellison

NEW YORK — Caroline Ellison is a former employee of Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s on trial in Manhattan Federal Court for fraud after his giant cryptocurrency trading company FTX went bankrupt last year.

She’s also his ex-girlfriend.

Both sides of Ellison’s ties to Bankman-Fried were on display Tuesday as she testified that he set up a system that allowed FTX to funnel money to his closely associated hedge fund Alameda Research, with her doing the dirty work. In the end, more than $10 billion was taken from FTX customers.

“Sam directed me to commit the crimes,” Ellison, 28, said on the stand.

As perhaps the person closest to Bankman-Fried, 31, during his meteoric rise to the top of the crypto world, Ellison was the most-anticipated witness in the trial. She’s uniquely able to fill the court in on both Bankman-Fried’s business practices and personality.

“That created some awkward situations,” Ellison said of dating her boss.

Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding customers and investors of his cryptocurrency trading platform who thought their money was safely stored on FTX, which he co-founded with Gary Wang in 2019.

Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried siphoned up to $10 billion from the company to pay off the debts of his closely associated hedge fund, Alameda Research, while bankrolling a glamorous lifestyle in which he lived on a luxury resort in the Bahamas and hobnobbed with celebrities.

Ellison is one of three close friends and former business associates of Bankman-Fried who have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the feds. Wang, who is facing charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, and Adam Yedidia, a software developer at FTX who is testifying under an immunity order, went before Ellison.

“He said there was a 5% chance he would be president someday,” Ellison, who wore glasses, a purple dress and grey blazer, said of Bankman-Fried on Tuesday.

The fallen crypto king now faces over a century in prison if convicted on four charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty.

Questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, Ellison said she and Bankman-Fried met as trading interns before working together in Hong Kong, when their on-and-off relationship took off. They started sleeping together shortly after she started at Alameda in 2019 and they formally started dating in 2020, though they mostly kept it a secret until breaking up in October 2021, she said.

“I wanted more. It felt like he was distant and not paying enough attention to me,” Ellison said of their eventual break-up.

She was promoted to co-CEO of Alameda in spring 2021. She testified that she didn’t receive a raise and or equity stakes in the hedge fund when she took on the role, although she got bonuses of up to $20 million.

Ellison remained composed on the stand as she emphasized several times that, despite the fact that she was the CEO of Alameda and Bankman-Fried publicly seemed more removed from the entity, he was the one who called the shots behind the scenes.

Bankman-Fried set up a system in which Alameda was able to get “unlimited” money that came from FTX customers’ deposits, she said. The funds were used to pay off risky loans and make political donations, including a $10 million contribution to President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“As a trader, I was a customer on other exchanges and if I knew that this was happening at another exchange I would feel uncomfortable leaving my money there,” she said.

Even before taking the stand, Ellison has had a large presence at the trial, with the defense hinting that it may lay blame on her for not hedging Alameda’s risky trades.

Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan rescinded Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond, sending him to a Brooklyn jail in August after feds accused him of attempting to intimidate Ellison by leaking her personal writings to a newspaper.

