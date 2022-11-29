Sam Bankman-Fried says he only has $100,000 left in his bank account after FTX collapse: report

FTX Cryptocurrency exchange CEO Gabe Bankman-Fried at a hearing on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2022. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried said he has "no idea" the status of his personal finances after FTX's collapse.

"I had $100,000 in my bank account last I checked," the former CEO told Axios.

Bankman-Fried once had a net worth of $26 billion.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former cryptocurrency exchange CEO who once had a new worth of $26 billion, is down to his last $100,000 after the implosion of FTX, he told Axios this week.

The investor took a massive hit in early November when the bulk of his net worth dropped from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day following news that FTX needed a bailout.

Bankman-Fried told Axios on Monday that he had "no idea" what the state of his personal finances was after the collapse.

"Am I allowed to say a negative number?" he told the outlet. "I mean, I have no idea. I don't know. I had $100,000 in my bank account last I checked."

Bankman-Fried said "everything" he had was tied up in the now-failed company, making his financial situation "complicated."

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO earlier this month after the company failed to secure a rescue following reports that the crypto exchange had transferred billions of dollars of client funds to Bankman-Fried's Almeda Research. Comments about his personal finances now come amid a challenging bankruptcy process as FTX creditors work to determine whether there's anything salvageable.

The former CEO has since apologized for the implosion, citing a combination of higher-than-expected leverage on FTX's books and high customer withdrawals as contributing to the company's rapid collapse.

Bankman-Fried told Axios this week that proper oversight may have prevented the swift breakdown of FTX, before ultimately acknowledging his role in the fiasco.

"I wish I'd been more careful... I obviously deeply regret this. I've been focusing on volume, rather than positions for balances," he told the outlet. "I should have been more responsible, and I should have been more on top of what was going on."

Read the original article on Business Insider