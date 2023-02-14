Prosecutors say they're concerned about Sam Bankman-Fried's recent use of a VPN. His lawyers say he was streaming football matches.

Sam Bankman-Fried (left), the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Monday raised concerns about Sam Bankman-Fried's recent use of a VPN.

VPNs allow individuals to covertly access crypto exchanges and the dark web, prosecutors said.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers said Tuesday he was streaming football matches, including the Super Bowl.

Sam Bankman-Fried has on two occasions used a virtual private network (VPN) to mask his web connection while under house arrest, federal prosecutors have said.

In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who's overseeing Bankman-Fried's criminal case, US attorney Damian Williams says the government "informed defense counsel and raised concerns" about the defendant's use of a VPN on January 29 and February 12.

A VPN is software that masks a user's web-browsing activity and location.

Williams says in his letter, dated Monday, that the government didn't dispute that "many individuals use a VPN for benign purposes." However, he said Bankman-Fried's use of a VPN "raises several potential concerns."

Among these concerns, Williams wrote, were that some individuals "use VPNs to disguise the fact that they are accessing international cryptocurrency exchanges," that VPNs allow "data transfers without detection through a secure, encrypted connection," and that they offer "a more secure and covert method of accessing the dark web."

In a letter to Judge Kaplan on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried's lawyers say that on the dates referenced by Williams, Bankman-Fried "used the VPN to access an NFL Game Pass international subscription that he had previously purchased when he resided in the Bahamas, so that he could watch NFL playoff games."

The lawyers said Bankman-Fried watched the AFC and NFC Championship games on January 29, and the Super Bowl on February 12.

They added: "This use of a VPN does not implicate any of the concerns raised by the government in its letter."

On Thursday, Judge Kaplan extended his ruling that Bankman-Fried cannot use messaging apps with auto-delete functionality. "I've read all the spy novels," the judge said. "You don't think this defendant is bright enough to encrypt something in writing?"

Bankman-Fried was previously banned from contacting FTX employees after a request from the Department of Justice.

Bankman-Fried's FTX was one of four crypto companies to air advertisements during last year's Super Bowl. FTX's ad featured Larry David, whose character is told how the crypto exchange is "safe and easy." He responds: "I don't think so. And I'm never wrong about this stuff. Never."

This year there were no adverts for crypto companies screened during the Super Bowl. Some crypto companies had completed ad deals for Sunday's event but pulled out after FTX's bankruptcy, Insider previously reported.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider