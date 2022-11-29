Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research owes more than $50,000 to a Bahamas resort inspired by Jimmy Buffett's 'Margaritaville'

A Margaritaville location in Florida. Silvia Ros for Insider

A filing on Monday shows that Alameda Research owes $55,319 to Margaritaville's Bahamas resort.

Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm, filed for bankruptcy in November alongside FTX.

Alameda's other creditors include Amazon Web Services and Bloomberg Finance.

Amid his fallen crypto empire, Sam Bankman-Fried has lost far more than a shaker of salt — though who's exactly at fault will likely require a winding legal journey. That's not great news for the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, to which Bankman-Fried's bankrupt trading firm, Alameda Research, owes more than $50,000.

Margaritaville — part of the Jimmy Buffett-inspired chain of restaurants, resorts, cruises, and real-estate developments — is one of Alameda's top unsecured creditors, according to a court document filed on Monday in the trading firm's bankruptcy case. Alameda owes the resort $55,319, but it's unclear how the money was spent. Unlike secured creditors, unsecured creditors do not have access to collateral that they can seize when the money they are owed goes unpaid.

Alameda filed for bankruptcy on November 11, alongside the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and several other affiliated companies. Bankman-Fried had sought to raise $8 billion prior to the filing as FTX faced a shortfall in funds following a spike in customers withdrawing money from their accounts.

The more than $50,000 owed to Margaritaville is a mere drop in the bucket in comparison to the nearly $4.7 million Alameda owes its top unsecured creditor, Amazon Web Services. Bloomberg Finance also ranks among the list of the company's largest debtors, with an unsecured claim of more than $80,000. Alameda owes more than $5 million to its top 11 unsecured creditors, according to its filing.

Despite its close ties to Alameda, FTX's list of unsecured creditors is not revealed in the public filings.

Bankman-Fried's net worth once stood at $26 billion, and he reportedly lavished $300 million on real-estate properties for his company's executives and donated $260 million to charities and political groups.

Many of those commitments are now at risk, given FTX and Alameda's implosion. The crypto lender BlockFi, a company that FTX had loaned money to, filed for bankruptcy on Monday. FTX and Alameda also bought stakes in dozens of crypto-related startups, at least one of which held assets in the now-bankrupt exchange.

Alameda Research and Margaritaville have not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

