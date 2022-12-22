U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York

126
Lakshmi Varanasi
·2 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Barbara Fried
Barbara Fried arrives to her son Sam Bankman-Fried's bail hearing to be heard in federal court in Lower Manhattan on Thursday.Michael M. Santiago / Staff/ Getty Images

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, is a professor at Stanford Law School.

  • Barbara Fried reportedly laughed when her son was called a "fugitive" during a hearing in the Bahamas.

  • Until recently, Fried and her husband, Joseph Bankman, have been with their son in the Bahamas.

Sam Bankman-Fried's mother was pictured Thursday arriving at federal court in New York after her son was extradited from the Bahamas to appear in front of a judge and plead to be let out on bail.

Barbara Fried, a professor emerita at Stanford Law School, was seen laughing during Bankman-Fried's hearing earlier this month in the Bahamas when her son was called a "fugitive." At other times, during that hearing, she "clenched her jaw and chewed on the frames of her glasses," according to a report in the New York Times.

Barbara Fried
Barbara Fried on her way to her son Sam Bankman-Fried's bail hearing.Anadolu Agency / Contributor/ Getty Images

Bankman-Fried is facing eight criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy, campaign finance law violations, and money laundering. He's also facing a civil complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission for "orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX."

Until recently, Bankman-Fried's parents— both associated with Stanford Law School— have been accompanying their son in the Bahamas, where FTX was based.

Barbara Fried, who joined Stanford in 1987, retired from teaching in September, according to the Wall Street Journal. Prior to that, she was an associate at the New York based law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She also founded Mind the Gap, a super political action committee, which she resigned from in November, according to the Times.

Joseph Bankman is described as a "leading scholar in the field of tax law," in his biography in the Stanford Law School directory. He reportedly pushed one of his law school classes originally scheduled for January to the spring quarter while he remains with his son.

SBF's bail hearing comes as Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and former CEO of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to federal charges that carry up to 110 years in prison. Because of her plea agreement with prosecutors with the Southern District of New York, Ellison will cooperate in their case and likely will serve nowhere near the statutory maximum for the charges. Meanwhile, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, also pleaded guilty in a plea deal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

