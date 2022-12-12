Sam Bankman-Fried's parents are reportedly in the Bahamas with him, and his father pushed a Stanford law class he was set to teach to the next semester

om Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried's parents are living with him in the Bahamas, WSJ reports.

His father reportedly pushed a law class he was set to teach to the spring semester, while his mother isn't scheduled to teach next year.

It's not clear if Bankman-Fried's Stanford Law School professor parents are giving him legal advice.

Sam Bankman-Fried's father, a law professor at Stanford Law School, is reportedly pushing his class to the next semester while he stays in the Bahamas with his son amid FTX's fallout.

Joseph Bankman, who teaches mental health law, is postponing his Stanford law class, originally scheduled for January, to the spring, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a Stanford Law School course updates list from the end of October, Bankman is listed as leading a partnership tax reading group and teaching tax policy for the winter semester. However, he is no longer listed as the professor for those courses for that semester, according to the course catalog.

Bankman and Barbara Fried have been living with their son in the Bahamas for over a month, and have said his legal bills could burn through and level their own finances, according to the Journal. A spokesperson for the couple wouldn't comment to the WSJ about whether or not they are giving Bankman-Fried legal advice.

Bankman is a clinical psychologist and lawyer, and is "a leading scholar in the field of tax law," according to his Stanford Law School biography. He was a paid employee at FTX for 11 months, according to a spokesperson who talked to the WSJ, and mostly worked on philanthropic projects. Bankman also accompanied Bankman-Fried in his meetings with policy makers in Washington, DC, according to WSJ.

He did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment ahead of publication.

Bankman-Fried's mother is also a law professor at Stanford Law School, and previously told The Stanford Daily she had no plans to teach in 2023. She told the Daily that she had "long-planned" to retire, and her leave has "nothing to do with anything else going on." Fried followed up by saying she "hopes to" teach in the future.

Story continues

As FTX's troubles worsened in early November, Bankman-Fried called his parents and said, "Hey guys there might be a problem," he said during a New York Times DealBook Summit interview.

Bankman-Fried also said during the interview that a multi-million-dollar house in the Bahamas, listed under his parents' name in which they had stayed, was for FTX, not them.

"I don't know the details of the house for my parents," Bankman-Fried said. "I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company's property. I don't know how that was papered in."

Their spokesperson told the WSJ that Bankman and Fried are not staying at the house now.

Read the original article on Business Insider