10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Sam’s Club
If you shop at Sam’s Club, you know the drill: you run in for eggs or bread or a jumbo pack of toilet paper, only to be diverted and come out 30 minutes later with way more stuff than you planned on buying.
One area of the store where it’s easy to lose your single-minded focus is the frozen foods section, where deals on everything from chicken to ice cream abound. You’ll find dinner options, breakfast foods and more to feed your family — all at prices greatly discounted from grocery and big-box stores. Where can you score some of the biggest savings in the Sam’s Club freezer aisles? Read on to find 10 of the best bargains.
Eggo Homestyle Waffles
Price: $10.48 for box of 60
The $2.97 price for a box of 10 Eggo homestyle frozen waffles at Walmart sounds reasonable for a family breakfast — until you compare it to the cost at Sam’s Club: $10.48 for 60-count. You’ll save about $7 by buying the jumbo pack.
Member’s Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions
Price: $21.98
No need for a pole and line. Just check the freezer aisle at Sam’s Club for the best fish options, including the boneless center cut and individually wrapped Atlantic salmon fillets. For just a little over $20, you get 10 servings per container, adding up to 2.5 lbs in each bag.
“Salmon is an excellent source of lean protein and Omega 3 fatty acids, making it a great addition to a healthy diet,” said Catherine Rall, a registered dietitian at Happy V. “The big issue with it is that it’s expensive and doesn’t [last] long when it’s fresh. Getting them frozen is a great workaround.”
Member’s Mark Mixed Fruit
Price: $10.98 for a 5-pound bag
Maybe you want to send the kids off with a fruit smoothie or make one for yourself after your morning run. A 5-pound bag of Sam’s Club house brand of frozen mixed fruit is just under 10 cents an ounce.
Member’s Mark Frozen Chicken Breast Tenderloins
Price: $20.58
Of all the frozen meats you could buy, why not look for one that is also “another source of affordable lean protein,” according to Rall.
“These are a good deal at almost any grocery store, but of course Sam’s Club has a huge quantity (6 lbs. per bag) at an especially low price,” Rall added.
Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety Pack
Price: $8.38 for box of 16
Who doesn’t want a chilled dessert? For some people, the treat of choice is the Drumstick vanilla ice cream cone, but it can be pricey. At Ralphs, a box of eight costs $5.99 — more than $0.74 per cone. At Sam’s, you’ll pay just 52 cents apiece — adding an extra quarter to your coin purse.
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
Price: $12.28 for box of 15
Leave the Drumstick for the kids and grab this deluxe Haagen-Dazs bar for yourself. You might not indulge too often if you buy a three-pack at Target for $4.99 — about $2 per bar — but the Sam’s Club price is just a little more than 80 cents apiece.
Member’s Mark Frozen Broccoli Normandy Blend
Price: $6.68
Sam’s Club’s Broccoli Normandy Blend “is a great way to get more vegetables in your diet,” said Rall.
“Featuring a mix of broccoli, carrots and cauliflower, they’re rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals, and high in fiber too,” continued Rall. “Frozen veggies are a great life hack for eating healthy on a tight budget, since they’re every bit as nutritious as fresh veggies and come at a fraction of the price.”
Member’s Mark Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
Price: $23.98 for 10-pound bag
Grocery prices might be going up again soon in your neck of the woods, making the club brand chicken breasts a better deal than ever. The USDA said the advertised retail price of the boneless and skinless variety averaged $3.63 a pound, with the Sam’s Club offering saving you more than $12 over 10 pounds.
Member’s Mark Natural Frozen Blueberries
Price: $10.48
Rall called Member’s Mark frozen blueberries at Sam’s Club “an absolute must.” That’s because when you buy them at Sam’s Club, you can pick up a 4 lb. bag of your favorite blueberries that were picked and frozen at the peak of ripeness, all for under $11.
“You can put these in everything from your baking to your breakfast smoothies,” suggested Rall. “They’re an amazing source of vitamins and antioxidants, as well as fiber.”
Member’s Mark New York Cheesecake
Price: $13.98
Want your cake and be able to get a deal on it, too? You can at Sam’s Club, where Members Mark offers a 9-inch cheesecake in the freezer aisle, made with a crispy graham cracker crust and real cream cheese.
For less than $15, you’ll get 12 slices that contain no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or manufactured food dyes. Serve up this delicious treat to your family knowing the real sweetness of it all is the savings you got.
Sam’s Club has a variety of healthy — and maybe not quite as healthy — items in the freezer section to serve your family for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. The only limitation really is the space in your freezer compartment.
