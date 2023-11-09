Sam’s Club’s 6 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money

jmoor17 / Getty Images

Haven’t we all had a night where we just don’t feel like cooking dinner? These are the times when premade meals come to the rescue — and save us from overspending at a restaurant. And all you have to do is heat them up and eat.

Savvy Sam’s Club shoppers may notice the warehouse club offers plenty of prepared meals for sale. Which ones are really worth buying, though? Let’s see which six premade meals at Sam’s Club can help shoppers save money.

Flo’s Checkerboard Kitchen Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit

Price: $14.98

Whip up chicken parm for dinner using all the ingredients in Flo’s Checkerboard Kitchen Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit.

Inside each meal kit, Sam’s Club members receive six pieces of four-ounce breaded chicken breasts, pre-portioned shredded mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Heat it up using an air fryer, oven or microwave, serve and enjoy. These meal kits are designed to serve up to six, which means the price per plate of chicken parm comes out to about $2.50 per person.

Fresh Creative Foods Gyro Express Meal Kit

Price: $13.98

Is your family craving Mediterranean for dinner? Pick up the Fresh Creative Foods Gyro Express Meal Kit at Sam’s Club.

Each kit includes lamb and beef, six soft pitas, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese crumbles and fire feta sauce. Gyros can be cooked quickly on a stovetop or in the microwave. The kit costs $13.98 and with six pitas inside, this means Sam’s Club members pay about $2.33 per gyro.

Member’s Mark Five Cheese Tortellini

Price: $9.78

Want a quick and delicious pasta dish for dinner? In just four minutes, Member’s Mark Five Cheese Tortellini cooks up and pairs well with your choice of tomato, pesto or butter sauce.

The tortellini is made with ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, mascarpone and romano cheeses. Each purchase includes two packs of tortellini which is portioned to make 14 full servings. When we do the math of each serving’s price, Sam’s Club members only pay about 70 cents per serving.

Member’s Mark Extra Meaty Baby Back Pork Ribs

Price: $13.68

Can’t remember the last time you had BBQ for dinner? It’s time to add Member’s Mark Extra Meaty Baby Back Pork Ribs to your Sam’s Club shopping cart.

Each package of baby back ribs is fully cooked and hickory-smoked in barbecue sauce. Sam’s Club members pay $13.68 for three pounds which comes out to about $4.56 per pound. More than 1,100 users have given these ribs a five-star rating on the Sam’s Club, meaning you’re saving money and scooping up the ultimate crowd pleaser premade meal.

Member’s Mark Chicken Taco Kit

Price: $5.48

Make tonight an inexpensive taco night! Member’s Mark Chicken Taco Kit has all the ingredients you need to make 12 tacos. This includes chicken, tortillas, lime crema sauce, salsa, coleslaw, cheese and limes. Just heat and the tacos are ready to eat.

These kits are priced at $5.48 a pound. If we crunch the numbers using the example price tag of $5.48, this means Sam’s Club members pay around 46 cents per taco.

Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken

Price: $4.98

More than 1,500 five-star reviews on the Sam’s Club website praise the Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken.

Priced at $4.98 per chicken, every Member’s Mark rotisserie chicken is cooked fresh daily and seasoned and roasted until it’s golden brown. Pair it with a side dish like salad, pasta or soup, and enjoy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Sam's Club's 6 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money