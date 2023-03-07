U.S. markets closed

SAM THE CONCRETE MAN ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FOR 2022

·2 min read

DENVER, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam The Concrete Man has been a fast growing franchise since 2020 and continues to exceed customer expectations all across the states. Our rapid growth is due to the outstanding owners of each franchise. From 56 franchises at the end of 2022, we are expecting an estimated 54% increase in franchises for the end of 2023.

Sam Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sam The Concrete Man)
Sam Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sam The Concrete Man)

The owners of each franchise represent the Sam business by showing integrity, responsibility, and quality with every job. For these reasons, we have selected outstanding franchisees to honor their contributions and leadership within their communities.

Franchisee of the Year:

Franchisee of the year was awarded to Elijah Daley in the St. Louis, Missouri market. Daley was awarded Rookie of the Year the previous year and far surpassed Sam The Concrete Man's expectations.

Rookie of the Year:

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Rob Gervasio in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania market. Gervasio was previously in the Marine Corps and honed the skills he learned there to serve his customers in the greater Harrisburg area. He is known by his customers to go above and beyond, provide excellent customer service, and always provides quality workmanship.

Top Revenue Earner:

Mike Bright was awarded as the Top Revenue Earner for 2022. Bright opened his first location, Sam The Concrete Man North Georgia, in 2020 and has since expanded into the Atlanta market by opening Sam The Concrete Man Atlanta.

Sam The Concrete Man is thrilled with the success of its franchisees and looks forward to bringing on new potential candidates.

About Sam the Concrete Man
Founded in 1989 in Colorado by Sam Wilkins, Sam The Concrete Man is a proven concrete contracting franchise spanning across the U.S. The company's services include residential and commercial flatwork and concrete projects crafted to the highest standard. Headquartered in Denver, Sam The Concrete Man made its mark in Colorado and has now expanded into 28 out of the 50 U.S. states. Sam The Concrete Man is always looking to expand its network with prospective owners who are motivated and eager to uphold the franchise's brand reputation of providing high-quality concrete services at fair prices.

Media Contact: 
Lindsey Vandenberg
lvandenberg@samtheconcreteman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-the-concrete-man-announces-outstanding-achievement-awards-for-2022-301764995.html

SOURCE Sam The Concrete Man

