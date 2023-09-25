Can SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) Performance Keep Up Given Its Mixed Bag Of Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) stock increased by 2.2% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is:

10.0% = RM86m ÷ RM860m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

At first glance, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has shown a meagre net income growth of 3.4% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

We then compared SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.8% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (implying that the company retains the remaining 77% of its income) suggests that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is retaining most of its profits. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 23%. Still, forecasts suggest that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's future ROE will rise to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

