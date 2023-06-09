Are SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is RM3.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's RM4.56 share price signals that it might be 32% overvalued

When compared to theindustry average discount of -313%, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.00m RM50.9m RM91.6m RM126.3m RM161.1m RM194.0m RM223.7m RM250.2m RM273.5m RM294.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 37.88% Est @ 27.59% Est @ 20.38% Est @ 15.34% Est @ 11.81% Est @ 9.34% Est @ 7.61% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM4.5 RM40.4 RM64.7 RM79.5 RM90.3 RM96.9 RM99.5 RM99.1 RM96.5 RM92.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM764m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM294m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.5b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM4.6, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.086. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: Be aware that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does SAM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

