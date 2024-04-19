Has SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is:

11% = RM102m ÷ RM914m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 8.4% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 5.3% seen over the past five years by SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 7.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 21% (or a retention ratio of 79%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 24%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

