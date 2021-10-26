U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

SAM GROUP to Establish the First U.S. Installations of Karantis 360 / IBM Aging in Place Technology

SAM GROUP, Inc.
·3 min read

Aging in Place with Grace

Aging in Place with Grace
Aging in Place with Grace
Aging in Place with Grace

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAM GROUP, INC. ("SAM") has been appointed as North American distributor of the award-winning Karantis 360 technology for safer Aging In Place and is launching the first U.S. installations of the solution in Fremont & Omaha, Nebraska. With the dramatic growth of interest in moving healthcare more into the patient's home environment, this technology has enormous potential for saving money versus more expensive care alternatives and improving senior clients' quality of life - as over 90% of adults age 65 or older, want to "age in place" in their homes and their communities.

KARANTIS 360 LTD. ("K360") are headquartered in the UK and have a fast-growing subscriber base for their SaaS solution in both UK and Europe. In 2020, they won the Health Tech Digital Award for "Best Elderly Care Technology Solution" and were further recognized in the 2020 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical awards as the "Healthcare Innovators of the Year 2020."

The K360 system uses combinations of discrete wireless IoT sensors placed in a patient's residence to learn the senior client's patterns of everyday living. This data is analyzed in the Cloud using AI and Machine Learning algorithms that have been developed through K360's partnership with IBM. When there is any anomaly or change to expected behavior, the 24/7 Virtual Care Team provided by SAM is digitally alerted so that an appropriate response can be taken.

SAM expects to quickly expand this program throughout the U.S. through distribution partnerships with physician groups, home health agencies and healthcare organizations.

"This U.S. strategic partnership between the Karantis 360 technology and SAM GROUP's 24/7 support and triage care team will allow our senior customers to stay independent with safety and security," said Lynn Lamprecht, President of SAM GROUP. "Our combined Aging-in-Place program will help home care agencies and other elder care and senior housing organizations to do more for their senior customers and help make their caregivers and home care workers more efficient."

Andrew Carr, Chief Commercial Officer at K360 adds: "We are delighted to be embarking on this strategic partnership with SAM, and we know that their enthusiasm and commitment to delivering our award-winning Aging in Place solution in conjunction with their clinical support and triage teams will be incredibly well received in the U.S. marketplace."

SAM GROUP, INC. https://www.samgroup.health/ is a privately held healthcare consulting firm, specializing in healthcare business process outsourcing solutions. For more information please contact Lynn Lamprecht at 800-495-8174 or email ContactSAM@samgroup.health

KARANTIS 360 LTD. https://karantis360.com/ is a privately held UK healthcare technology company focused on solutions that will allow individuals to live longer and more safely in their own homes. For more information, please contact Andrew Carr at +44 7866 668800 or email andrew.carr@karantis360.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Jill Reeves, MHA
Director of Communications
SAM GROUP, Inc.
j.reeves@samgroup.health

Image 1: Aging in Place with Grace


SAM GROUP offers an affordable, safe and secure program for maintaining your independence.



