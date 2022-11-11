Sam Tejada of Liquivida Announces New Safety Protocols Impacting the IV Industry at First IV Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / The lights seemed to shine bright on Liquivida at the first-ever IV BizBash last month in Orlando where Samael Tejada, president and founder, announced a round of revamped safety mechanisms and protocols for IV therapy clinics to implement across the United States.

While more IV providers pop up across state lines offering concierge in-home services and mobile IV's at events or on the go, industry leaders aim to standardize the way medical professionals administer IV therapy solutions in a wide range of settings. At the conference, medical entrepreneurs responded with hunger, determined to learn best practices from companies operating knee deep with great success in the space.

Sam is one of those pioneering individuals. But unlike others, he is a retired firefighter paramedic and self-made entrepreneur known by many as the creator of Liquivida's IV kits and vial packets, which make administering IV therapy services simple, safe, and more compliant than sourcing independently through a pharmacy. He started the company nine years ago at the age of 26 when the industry had very little backing or support and now he's found himself working with top-tier healthcare attorneys such as Jeff Cohen and the American IV Association (AIVA) to promote self regulation.

His idea to elevate safety and compliance started with the inception of Liquivida's proprietary all-inclusive IV infusion kits , which come prepared with everything you need to deliver optimal doses of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids into the bloodstream in the most safe and effective way possible. Liquivida IV drips and vial packets are sourced and packaged at a 503B pharmacy and protect consumers by ensuring a preservative-free single dose vial is used each and every time, taking the guesswork out so providers can focus on what actually matters: patient satisfaction and better healthcare outcomes.

For medical providers, efficacy and reliability are major contributing factors to business success. It's what keeps clients coming back, making IV therapy a regular part of their health regimen. Liquivida has been prioritizing these factors so clinics can remain compliant and offer the best to their clients. It also gives practitioners an extra layer of credibility as more consumers demand increased attention to quality products as well as better protocols and equipment at these facilities.

But lately, Liquivida is taking on a much different stance on safety beyond the box. Since the conference, Sam has been invited to educate a growing population of medical professionals who genuinely want to grow their IV therapy business the right way. He is advising that eager entrepreneurs move away from a "juice bar" commercialized approach and instead implement a model where IV therapy is used as functional medicine. He believes an IV business must focus on helping people address underlying health problems, such as autoimmune issues, chronic fatigue, and vitamin deficiencies.

On stage, Sam sat alongside top industry CEOs, including Jim Donnelly of Restore Hyper Wellness and Johnny Webber of Dripbar, where he reinforced the need for quality equipment and better protocols to administer an IV in the most sterile way possible. Some of these safety mechanisms are already included in each of Liquivida's IV kits and franchise models with things like micron filters inside of dispensing needles, medical grade refrigerators for storing sterile nutrients, ISO5 hood systems, videos and visual step-by-step instruction guides on how to prepare and administer an IV bag the correct way.

Liquivida offers two distinct franchise models. The first allows a medical provider to open an integrated Liquivida Lounge inside of an existing medical office or MedSpa adding an additional income stream to practitioners offering other complementary services. The second option is the Liquivida Wellness Center which is a storefront retail model, which allows business savvy franchise owners to sell a wider range of products and services such as medical aesthetics, sexual health, weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, and more under a recognizeable and respected brand that's built on trust. Both options come with a strict set of safety standards and compliance measures so that consumer safety and provider confidence remain a key part of the customer experience. This is especially important as less-seasoned medical professionals begin to enter this lucrative and desirable segment in the alternative medicine space, which is focused on keeping people healthy in the first place by targeting cellular health.

Over the next set of months, Sam will be seen speaking on safety, compliance, and better patient outcomes in various podcasts and at the American MedSpa Association (AmSpa) conference in February 2023. He will speak about how Medspa owners can start offering IV therapy safely to meet the growing demand from customers who seek a better quality of life.

Liquivida Lounge started as a concept at a Coconut Creek medical spa in 2013 with partners Dr. Leo Reyes and Dr. Howard Newman, and grew to be much bigger because people now prefer alternative medicine solutions to live longer, healthier lives.

