SAM, WDH & HNST Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Deadlines

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM)
Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Deadline: November 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sam.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
Deadline: November 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/wdh.
The complaint alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was the subject of an intense regulatory investigation and pending crackdown by Chinese authorities because of a variety of market abuses perpetrated by Waterdrop used to artificially inflate Waterdrop's short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including, among other things: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. The Waterdrop class action lawsuit further alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators. Furthermore, Waterdrop had suffered rapidly accelerating operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 which was completed weeks before the IPO.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST)
Class Period: common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Deadline: November 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hnst.
The complaint alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


