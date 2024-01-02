Samaiden Group Berhad (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) insiders have significant skin in the game with 55% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Samaiden Group Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 53% of the company

15% of Samaiden Group Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Samaiden Group Berhad (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Samaiden Group Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Samaiden Group Berhad.

KLSE:SAMAIDEN Ownership Breakdown January 2nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Samaiden Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Samaiden Group Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Samaiden Group Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:SAMAIDEN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Samaiden Group Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Pui Hee Chow with 32% of shares outstanding. Yeng Foon Fong is the second largest shareholder owning 21% of common stock, and Chudenko Corporation holds about 14% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Yeng Foon Fong is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Samaiden Group Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Samaiden Group Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of RM474m, that means they have RM263m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Samaiden Group Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 14% of Samaiden Group Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

