Is Samaiden Group Berhad's (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Samaiden Group Berhad's (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) stock is up by a considerable 46% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Samaiden Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samaiden Group Berhad is:

11% = RM10m ÷ RM93m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Samaiden Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Samaiden Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 19% seen over the past five years by Samaiden Group Berhad. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.9% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Samaiden Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Samaiden Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Samaiden Group Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Samaiden Group Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

