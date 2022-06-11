U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    +22.40 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,457.30
    -737.84 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Samantha Cristoforetti: The astronaut taking TikTok to new heights

Ashleigh Swan & Tom Gerken - BBC Click
·5 min read
Samantha Cristoforetti working at the International Space Station
Samantha Cristoforetti has built a huge following on TikTok after making videos on board the ISS

Samantha Cristoforetti holds the record for longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut - but you may know her for another bit of history.

She is the first person to make a TikTok video on board the International Space Station (ISS).

Cristoforetti has become a star on the social-media site, where her videos have had millions of views.

Italy's first female astronaut is using her second space mission to help TikTok reach the final frontier.

Cristoforetti first travelled to space in 2014, spending 199 days on board the ISS - then the record for the longest mission in space by a woman, although that has since been broken by Peggy Whitson, in 2017, and subsequently Christina Koch, in 2019.

The European Space Agency astronaut returned in April 2022 and has been doing so in front of a growing crowd.

One particular video, made in memory of Douglas Adams, author of the seminal sci-fi series The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, has picked up more than 17 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Cristoforetti shows viewers how a wet towel behaves in weightlessness, while declaring she is "a hoopy frood who always knows where her towel is" - a well-known quote among Hitchhikers fans.

The Italian has been making these jokes since she first went into space. Her initial mission was Nasa's 42nd expedition to the ISS. No prizes for guessing the theme, but you may be impressed by the official poster she tweeted.

Space is big. Really big.

Cristoforetti is currently part of the ISS's Minerva mission - named after the Roman goddess of wisdom and arts, in honour of "the sophisticated craftsmanship of the men and women all over the world who make human spaceflight possible".

She is part of a crew of four who set off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 27 April in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. They are the fourth crew to travel to the ISS in a SpaceX vehicle.

At the time of writing, her TikTok video detailing the process from launching to settling in at the ISS has received 1.2m views.

When she's not lighting up the internet with her punchy videos, Cristoforetti is working 12-hour days on maintenance and scientific research.

One of her projects is to understand how ovarian cells function in a microgravity environment. And although it is at a preliminary stage, she believes the experiment could be beneficial to people on Earth.

"When you understand how that biology functions, then potentially you have a path to also develop targeted drugs and medical interventions to improve that function," she said.

"One of the big focuses on the space station right now is to develop and mature technologies to do with life support - keeping humans alive in the environment of space.

"We have legacy equipment that's been on the space station functioning fairly well for a couple of decades now. But there is also a drive to develop the next generation of such equipment that needs to be more compact, more efficient, more robust, and need less maintenance."

Her working day also includes mandatory exercise time, as long periods in space pose a risk to astronauts' health and can even lead to bone loss.

You won't be surprised to hear by now that Cristoforetti has a TikTok for that, too.

Deep Thought

Cristoforetti believes that within the next decade more people will be travelling beyond Earth's atmosphere.

"I'm confident that we will also see space agencies setting their eyes on beyond low earth-orbit targets, specifically smaller spaces, such as the moon surface," she said.

But back within the boundaries of Earth, Cristoforetti has some words of advice for aspiring astronauts.

She told the BBC "it takes so much good luck" to become an astronaut, and she believes all astronauts are "incredibly grateful and cognisant of that privilege".

During a recent campaign to select a new class of astronauts, there was a conscious effort to "reach out to young women to make sure the pool of applicants... was [as] diverse as possible".

"I wouldn't say that it's an environment that is in any way hostile to women," Cristoforetti added. "So it's really just about finding a path and studying the right thing.

"It's especially a good idea to study a stem subject - science, technology, engineering and maths - even medicine, and then find a way into the industry."

Samantha Cristoforetti and Jaime Amor practicing yoga moves
Cristoforetti, with colleague Jaime Amor, has been practising yoga moves

And for even younger aspiring astronauts, Cristoforetti has set herself an additional workout challenge in space.

The astronaut will be practising yoga on the ISS, something children on Earth will be able to watch and participate in.

Surely only a matter of time before Cristoforetti releases a space yoga video on TikTok? Hopefully, she won't keep us waiting too long for the answer to that ultimate question.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Recommended Stories

  • Red seaweed is taking over the Gulf of Maine. That’s bad news for cunner fish.

    It originated in the Sea of Japan, and it is unknown how it arrived on our shores, but it is rapidly taking over the nearshore bottom habitat.

  • Video: More than 40 firefighters respond after abandoned charter school in Maitland catches fire

    Firefighters from several agencies responded to a large structure fire in Maitland on Saturday.

  • Sri Lanka tycoon Dhammika Perera to replace president's brother in parliament

    One of Sri Lanka's richest businessmen will replace the president's brother in parliament, a ruling party official said on Friday, as the cash-strapped country moves forward on talks for a bailout plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka is in the midst of the worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to record lows leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine and triggering shortages and months of protests.

  • To the Moon? A Space Trucking Company Might Have What It Takes

    As the company continues to grow and deliver since its Nov. 2020 IPO, here's why Rocket Lab may have the chops to be a definitive force in space logistics going forward. Space has become a growth industry, hitting $424 billion in 2020 on track for a $1 trillion valuation by 2040. While companies like SpaceX's Starlink deploy satellites to create constellation networks for providing internet service, many other organizations send up data retrieval, GPS and service devices regularly.

  • The Mars Perseverance Rover Has Picked Up a Hitchhiker — and NASA Says It's a Long Way From Home

    The "unexpected traveling companion" first hopped a ride on the front left wheel of the rover in February.

  • Plastic-munching superworms offer hope for recycling

    The key to transforming recycling could lie in the gut of so-called superworms, researchers say.

  • Nasa sending yeast to the Moon to see if humans can survive on lunar surface

    The yeast variety "Saccharomyces cerevisiae" has been instrumental in winemaking, baking, and brewing since ancient times.

  • Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

    Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections. Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously. Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

  • China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report

    China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation. “The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Second named storm of the season could spin to life in the East Pacific

    The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially began on May 15, and since then, one destructive storm roared to life in the basin. Much of the eastern Pacific Ocean had been devoid of troubling tropical features since Hurricane Agatha's prolific landfall in late May, but tropical activity in the basin began to heat up once again earlier this week. AccuWeather's tropical forecasters first identified an area for potential tropical development during the first weekend of June and have been closely

  • NASA announces new independent UFO study

    NASA announces new independent UFO study

  • The Future is Bright Campaign Reaches More Than 90,000 STEM Learners

    Illumina’s global program aims to inspire the next generation of genomic leaders

  • Charm Therapeutics applies AI to complex protein interactions, locking down $50M A round

    The world of AI-powered drug discovery keeps expanding as the capabilities of machine learning grow. One approach that seemed unthinkable just a few years ago is simulating the complicated interplays of two interlocking molecules — but that's exactly what drug designers need to know about, and exactly what Charm Therapeutics aims to do with its DragonFold platform. Proteins do just about everything worth doing in your body, and are the most frequent targets for drugs.

  • Researchers create new ‘bumpy’ battery that can work at freezing temperatures

    The battery could be used in electric cars, which are affected significantly by cold conditions

  • Do you know who 'Jenny' is? Ottawa County detectives work to identify 1967 murder victim

    With the help of genetic genealogy, detectives are researching the family tree of a murder victim who has been nameless for 55 years.

  • Gas Prices Soar to Records, but Exclusive Data Show Gas Stations Aren’t the Problem

    Barron’s exclusive analysis of gas stations shows which parts of the supply chain are—and aren’t—benefiting from $5 a gallon prices.

  • Mortgages vs. Home Equity Loans: What’s the Difference?

    Mortgages and home equity loans are both borrowing methods that use your home as collateral, but there are important differences between the two.

  • U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

    (Reuters) -The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving rising inflation. The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed. High gasoline prices are a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November.

  • Smithfield to close Vernon plant due to rising California costs

    Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, will close its Vernon, California, plant and reduce its hog herd in the West, the company announced Friday. The closure, which the company attributed in a statement to "the escalating cost of doing business in California," comes as the state rolls out a new law requiring livestock be given more spacious confinements. Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry about whether the law, known as Proposition 12, contributed to the decision to close the plant.

  • Online Jeweler Blue Nile to Go Public Via SPAC Acquisition

    Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc. and special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II said Friday they have agreed to combine in a deal that will see Blue Nile go public. The combined company will be named Blue Nile upon the transaction’s close and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq in the fourth quarter. It will be led by Blue Nile Chief Executive Sean Kell and the current management team.