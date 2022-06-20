U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.32
    +0.76 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9430
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,675.99
    +997.36 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.28
    +12.34 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.34
    +85.09 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Samara is building tech to switch Spain's households onto solar energy

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

Despite being one of the countries in Europe with the most hours of sunshine, Spain has extremely low levels of household solar installations. Madrid-based Samara, a startup founded in May this year -- which is launching a service in its home market today -- wants to change that, spotting what it believes is a major opportunity to accelerate the market's transition to renewable energy.

The startup has just closed €2 million in pre-seed funding to develop technology to simplify the process for households of installing solar energy systems, batteries and EV chargers, as well as developing digital tools for householders to manage their usage. The round is led by European and LatAm VC firm, Seaya, and Pelion Green Future, an investment holding focused on clean energy and climate tech.

Samara's approach looks similar to Berlin-based Zolar, which offers an online configurator to help householders choose a photovoltaic system to buy or rent and other digital energy products, as well as connecting them with a network of local installers to carry out the work.

"We want to really simplify adoption of solar by customers," says Samara co-founder, Iván Cabezuela. "That means simplifying the experience using software and technology to create easier customer proposals, easier projects -- like customers can see where the panels will fit at their home with 3D design, and see what their savings would be, and things like that."

This will include building an installer management app for the third party installers Samara intends its platform to work with.

Samara's other co-founder, Manel Pujol, points to how much more mature Germany's solar household market is compared to Spain -- but he says they're hopeful their home market can catch up and capitalize on all the plentiful Spanish sunshine.

"In Spain there is a massive gap between the penetration you would expect from a country like Spain and some other countries in Europe," he tells TechCrunch, citing figures from last year when there were only around 70,000 solar installations completed in the country vs some 1.5 million in Germany. (For a little more context, Spain has around 6M households in total.)

"It actually means that 99.6% of the market is still untapped," adds Cabezuela.

Samara's co-founders say the reason for Spain lagging on household solar installation boils down to a lack of a supportive legal framework -- with, until 2020, no clear regulation allowing householders to sell excess energy produced by solar panels back to the grid, for example. Additionally, distribution and transportation taxes were actually applied to solar energy generated by households -- creating a disincentive to adopt clean energy by further undermining unit economics.

Regulatory barriers essentially meant Spain's domestic solar market was capped until very recently. And that historical underdevelopment means the market has a relative lack of solar installation companies focused on the residential sector -- with only around 1,000 such small businesses at this point.

However Samara's co-founders argue that's another key piece of the opportunity they have in front of them now.

"The way the actual process [of delivering residential solar] is done has a lot of room for improvement," argues Pujol. "From how you simulate the production at the home, the software that you use, how you do these estimates, how you present that information to the customer and how you capture them essentially with that information. But it also has to do, longer term, with what is the technology you build to manage this energy ecosystem in the home of the customer?

"Because we're moving from a world where energy was delivered to you through a cable and there was no management at all to a world where you're suddenly going to have production, you're going to have storage, you're going to have a car that you will need to charge. You will most likely electrify your heating -- which is, in many cases two-thirds of the energy consumption of your place. So there's a big electrifiction component happening at the residential level and there's no clear way to manage that properly. So we want to also -- as we advance -- build the tech to do that."

That said, if the startup is to scale it will need the residential installer sector to grow with it -- as well as get comfortable adopting the digital tools they're building. Which means that expanding the network and skills of installers is a core piece of Samara's mission.

"We see a huge opportunity of creating high quality green energy jobs," says Cabezuela. "Spain is going to see over 350,000 new green energy jobs being created by 2030 so we see a great opportunity for hiring, training and developing -- a lot of people are creating that opportunity so when you look at Spain we think it's a market that can actually become the reference player when it comes to solar and [re-skilling]. It's already quite advanced in certain aspects."

Wider regional moves are also driving the creation of green jobs. The EU's 'Green Deal' investment strategy, for example -- which aims to make the bloc 'climate neutral' by 2050, via a plan to attract a trillion euros worth of public and private investment over the next decade to accelerate Europe's green transition -- includes a focus on training and upskilling to future proof jobs which means that Member States like Spain are in line for sustained EU support to transform their industries and economies through the development of green jobs.

Another barrier is the pure cost for householders of installing solar -- although with more supportive regulation the unit economics have at least improved. Per Samara, the cost of installing (just) a solar system may be in the region of €7k -- but they say typical savings are 50%-70% of the electricity bill.

Installing a battery -- which allows storage of energy generated by the householder's solar system (i.e. allowing them to consume more of their own freely generated clean energy, so potentially save more on their energy costs) -- is around €4k. While an EV charger can be included as part of the service offered by Samara for about €1.5k.

Another characteristic of the Spanish market that could present a barrier to scaling residential solar is the fact that much housing consists of flats in apartment blocks -- where householders may have no direct access to the roof. Here, though, the startup reckons this offers an additional opportunity for the smart digital management software it's building.

"That's the third piece of regulation which has happened in the last two years which has been really encouraging and exciting to us. So basically energy communities and energy storing regulation are now regulated in Spain," explains Cabezuela. "Spain has quite a modern regulation when it comes to energy communities so it means you can install solar panels in any roof in any building and supply any energy user that is 500 meters away from that installation -- so that means that in community buildings you can do a common installations which is using a common roof and distribute that energy to the neighbours. And even people who live in buildings nearby."

"We think it's also a really exciting opportunity to bring technology to how people share their energy," he adds.

Samara's co-founders started their careers working in investment banking but also bring plenty of experience scaling and operating high-growth tech companies -- with Cabezuela being ex-Amazon, ex-Uber Eats and also the former country manager of clean energy startup, Bulb in Spain, while Pujol is a former country manager of Uber Eats and was also a general manager for French health insurance startup, Alan.

While Uber-branded quick commerce may seem a far cry from helping drive a clean energy transition, Pujol points to one common thread.

"They do have one point in common which is very important for us and was a big part of the [decision to co-found Samara] -- which is how you build a supply in a supply constrained market? Both Iván and myself during the Uber Eats time and also for myself when I was at Uber we saw what it takes to build supply and use technology to do that and to make it very efficient. And we saw an opportunity here as well to do that."

Germany’s Zolar grabs $105M on soaring demand for solar energy

Ecosia has started ploughing search ads profit into green energy

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil Bets That Green Hydrogen Is the Future of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of dabbling, major oil companies are finally planning the kind of large-scale investments that would make green hydrogen a serious business. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutThey’re chasing a very particular v

  • Nature: Visit to bald eagle nest reveals a different kind of 'family'

    Jim McCormac has seen many eagle nests over the years, but nothing like the one he saw on June 3. Read more to discover his surprising find!

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows

  • Wharton State Forest wildfire rages in Burlington County

    Firefighters from Burlington, Atlantic and Ocean counties worked to take control of a large wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County.

  • Dozens trapped in raging China floods

    STORY: The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years as the first bout of summer rains reach the peak of their power.Footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV showed streets that had turned into swollen riversIn Guangxi autonomous region, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media reported.State weather forecasts on Sunday (June 19) said heavy rainfall will persist in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi until early next week.

  • Mining Firms’ Cautious Spending Threatens Shift to Green Energy

    Rio Tinto, BHP and other big miners are giving priority to investor payouts instead of funding for new projects.

  • Sharks stay close to coastal cities, new study shows

    The study followed several dozen sharks off the coast of Miami.

  • Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years and cost billions of dollars

    Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary as it faces its biggest challenge in decades

  • Canada is the coldest in years so far in 2022 thanks to a stubborn La Niña

    While some regions of the world have been baking under extreme heat, Canada has been relatively cool so far in 2022, although that's not likely to last.

  • 9-foot Florida alligator eats 40-pound dog, owner says: 'Took him down like it was nothing'

    A man and his dog were unexpectedly attacked by an alligator while the two were playing fetch at a local park. Wildlife officials said later the alligator was 9-feet, 2-inches in length.

  • War Derails Plan to Ditch Coal After UK Championed Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- When the COP26 climate talks concluded in November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the world had reached a point of no return in phasing out coal. At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Europe that Russia was amassing forces near its border.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why is California stopping the only guarantee of more water?

    Declining reservoirs on the Colorado River show that we can't store water we don't have. California needs desalination.

  • 4 buildings at observatory in Arizona lost in wildfire

    Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, said the fire didn’t appear to have damaged the telescope and science buildings at the observatory, though a closer examination of the site hadn’t yet been made due to safety concerns. “This is the most threatening fire I can remember at Kitt Peak in the last 25 years,” Jannuzi said.

  • Remembering the heatwave of 1976: standpipes, droughts and forest fires

    Phew, what a scorcher. Heatwave: Summer of ‘76 (Channel 5) provided a nostalgia rush back to those hazy, innocent days when the sunshine seemed endless and nobody worried that it was due to global warming.

  • Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

    Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists. The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

  • Ban on new rural homes to avoid influx of walkers ‘defies all logic’

    Thousands of homes near the New Forest and Chilterns have been blocked by new rules that ban building because it might increase the number of people walking in the nearby countryside.

  • Garden guy: Four plants for reliable summer color

    With ongoing drought and high temps, I’ve been watching plants that are still performing as usual without extra care and that provide summer color.

  • Severe thunderstorms, high heat plaguing South Florida during holiday weekend

    Heat and storms are on the menu Saturday night in much of South Florida. A change of weekend plans may be in store as forecasters issue a severe thunderstorm watch, projecting strong winds, lightning and hail.

  • Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

    People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 C (104 F) in France and Spain, and highs of 38 C (100.4 F) in Germany. The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy. Meteorologists in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43 C (109.4 F) could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather in from the Atlantic.