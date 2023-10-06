Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM) investors are sitting on a loss of 32% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 34%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 8.9%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 2.0% in the last three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Samchem Holdings Berhad had to report a 78% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 34% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Samchem Holdings Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was -32%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Samchem Holdings Berhad shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 8.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Samchem Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

